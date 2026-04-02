Rob Gronkowski eligible to be voted in Patriots Hall of Fame

Feb 1, 2015; Glendale, AZ, USA; New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft celebrates (left) celebrates with tight end Rob Gronkowski after beating the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Rob Gronkowski is eligible to be voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame for the first time in 2026 after the Patriots Hall of Fame committee held its annual meeting on Wednesday, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.

The committee will vote to narrow the nominees down to three finalists before the fan vote determines induction. Others who could be finalists are Adam Vinatieri, Logan Mankins, Ron Burton, Chuck Fairbanks, and Fred Marion.

Gronkowski is considered to be one of the best tight ends in NFL history, all but guaranteeing his spot as a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer and Patriots Hall of Fame. Gronkowski won three Super Bowls with the Patriots — he was on injured reserve for Super Bowl 51 — while helping Tom Brady establish what many perceived as the second part of the Patriots’ dynasty.

In 115 games with New England, Gronkowski compiled 521 receptions, 7,861 receiving yards and 79 touchdowns. After following Brady to Tampa Bay, Gronkowski signed a one-day contract to retire as a Patriot on Nov. 12, 2025. He has stayed involved in the Boston area, opening Gronk Playground — a park for kids to play at in the Charles River Esplanade state park — in August 2025.