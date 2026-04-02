Efton Chism looks ready to battle for Patriots roster spot in new workout video

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) jogs off the field after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Videos were released earlier this week of Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism working out with independent trainer and receiver coach John Thompson, showcasing his sneaky explosiveness off the line of scrimmage — and opening eyes to him potentially competing for an increased role.

The drills Chism posted focused on his footwork, specifically involving him getting out of his breaks. One such example had him hopping off his left leg and violently stutter-stepping before rushing forward. He also quickly ran from cone-to-cone before dropping low — a key tactic for sudden changes of direction — to move toward his next spot. Most reps ended with a catch, simulating what Chism would need to do in a live scenario.

Stefon Diggs and Demario Douglas played the most snaps as a slot wide receiver, according to PFF. Diggs had a team-high 305 snaps in the slot, creating a large void when the Patriots opted to release the veteran receiver. Mack Hollins, who missed four games in the final month of 2025 before returning for the AFC Championship game, had only 94 reps as a slot receiver, a distant gap from Diggs’ production and Douglas’ 254 snaps.

“I think Pop is a player that's going to really continue to grow and develop, and we have to find ways to get him the ball,” Vrabel said this week at the NFL league meeting in Phoenix

The Patriots also signed former Packers wideout Romeo Doubs to a four-year, $68 million contract in free agency. The former Packers receiver has experience in the slot, but he was primarily used as an option out wide.

Chism, who played a limited role in eight games his rookie season, could be in line to compete for an increased role at training camp. After flashing as an undrafted free agent during the spring and summer workouts, he earned a spot on the Patriots' 53-man roster. Chism recorded three catches for 75 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown pass. Perhaps Chism's best play was a 30-yard reception as a slot receiver in the first quarter of the Patriots' 42-10 win at the Jets.

"I mean [Chism] has been catching touchdowns on us on Fridays the entire year," Vrabel said. "So it was good that he got one in the game because he's caught plenty of them on Fridays."