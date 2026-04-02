Early numbers for Red Sox tell an ugly story

CINCINNATI, OHIO – MARCH 29: Ceddanne Rafaela #3 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after lining out during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on March 29, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

Unsurprisingly, the early numbers for the Red Sox tell a very ugly story.

As Shakespeare might have written: how do thee suck? Let us count the ways.

Well, for starters, the early-season questions about Boston's questionable lineup and offense have already exploded into full-blown crises, thanks in large part to a familiar problem: the strikeout. The Red Sox just struck out 38 times while being swept in a three-game series against the Astros - and they whiffed with impressive consistency: 12, 13 and 13 times. In their current five-game losing streak, the Red Sox have struck out 60 times.

After one week of the 2026 season, here are some of the club's rankings in MLB...

Offense

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 30: Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox looks on after striking out during the game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on March 30, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Scary thought: what would this look like without Wilyer Abreu, who is batting .417 with a 1.333 OPS through the first week? Caleb Durbin is now 0-for-18 while hitting just two balls out of the infield, and the fact that he is Alex Bregman's successor has unfiraly made him the face of the Red Sox' struggles and organizational philosophies. But he's hardly alone to blame. The players are swinging and missing a lot of late - but so are ownership and the front office.

The offensive stats:

Strikeouts: 67 (6th most)

Runs scored: 17 (27th)

Batting average: .208 (22nd)

Home runs: 6 (14th)

OBP: .295 (20th)

OPS: .642 (22nd)

RISP: .171 (28th)

RISP 2 oput: .192 (21st)

Pitching

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 30: Ranger Suárez #55 of the Boston Red Sox looks on during the first inning of the game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on March 30, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Of course, after losing Alex Bregman in free agency and then placing the blame on the player, the Red Sox claimed that their path to success this season would come from the familiar "run prevention," the philosophy resulting from the signing of Ranger Suarez in the wake of the Bregman debacle. While Suarez allowed four runs, seven hits and two home runs in 4 1/3 innings of his Red Sox debut - a loss, of course - he was hardly the only Boston pitcher to serve as a punching bag. Boston's (overhyped?) pitching staff posted a 4.91 ERA that currently ranks 26th in baseball, though that is obviously just part of the story.

Starters' ERA: 5.22 (26th)

Opposing avg.: .260 (25th)

Runs allowed: 32 (6th most)

HR allowed: 11 (2nd most)

Hits allowed: 53 (6th most)

Relievers' ERA: 4.50 (20th)

Defense

HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 01: Jarren Duran #16 of the Boston Red Sox attempts to catch a ball hit by Yordan Alvarez #44 of the Houston Astros during the third inning at Daikin Park on April 01, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Finally, of course, no assessment of "run prevention" - or is it win prevention? - can exist without some assessment of the defense, which has also been putrid. In an age when MLB official scorers have been instructed to award hits (instead of errors) whenever possible so as to increase offensive statistics, the Red Sox have thus far handled the baseball as if it were a live grenade. Remember that Boston entered this season having committed the most errors in baseball over the last seven seasons (659), a period that covers the team's entire history since its last World Series championship in 2018.

The 2026 details:

Errors: 6 (4th most)

Fielding pct.: .972 (25th)

Defensive runs saved: 2 (12th)

Defensive runs above average: 0.9 (11th)