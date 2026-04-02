Bruins drop close one to Panthers

Apr 2, 2026; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers right wing MacKie Samoskevich (11) celebrates with defenseman Henri Jokiharju (20), defenseman Gustav Forsling (42) and left wing A.J. Greer (10) after scoring against the Boston Bruins during the first period at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Bruins knew they were coming into Thursday's game in Sunrise going against a Panthers team down a ton of their lineup regulars. Unfortunately for the Bruins, though, Panthers netminder Sergei Bobrovsky was still upright.

And it was Bobrovsky and his 28 saves that ultimately made the difference in a 2-1 final against the Black and Gold at Amerant Bank Arena. Bobrovsky was certainly at his best when it mattered most, too, as he came through with a perfect 15-for-15 effort in the third period to help the Panthers secure the two points in regulation.

As if trying to work through Bobrovsky wasn't taxing enough for the B's, the Bruins started this game about as rough as they could have. It started when the Panthers' Mackie Samoskevich forced a turnover on Henri Jokiharju and then ripped a shot through the Bruins' Jeremy Swayman (and with a screen by Jokiharju) at the 4:20 mark of the first period. Sam Bennett then doubled the Florida lead just 3:19 later.

Boston did manage to end the period on a strong note thanks to a Fraser Minten goal with 27 seconds left in the opening frame, but the Minten goal didn't really carry any momentum on over into what was ultimately a five-shot second frame by the B's.

Still in search of the game-tying tally in the third period, the Bruins threw everything they could at Bobrovsky with that aforementioned 15-shot frame.

But despite their chances, and a late-game power-play opportunity, the Bruins could not find the back of the net. Morgan Geekie seemingly headlined the proverbial 'near-goal' list leaderboard for the club, while the white-hot Viktor Arvidsson also had an absolutely glorious chance at the net mouth.

At the other end of the rink, Swayman finished with 22 saves on 24 shots faced, and gave the Bruins every chance they could have hoped for in the second and third period, including a save on a Jesper Boqvist shorthanded breakaway in the third.

The loss did put an end to what was a four-game win streak for the club.