Pair of Celtics nominated for NBA’s end-of-season awards

Apr 8, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) react during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Jayson Tatum and Derrick White have each received nominations for NBA end-of-season awards, highlighting their attributes on and off the basketball floor.

Tatum is a candidate to win the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award, given to players who showcase “selfless play, on and off court leadership as a mentor and role model to other NBA players, and commitment and dedication to (the) team.”

After rupturing his Achilles tendon during the Celtics’ 2025 postseason, Tatum worked tirelessly to make his season debut in March. He has excelled since his return, averaging 20.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. Perhaps what helped Tatum’s case was his dedication to being around the Celtics throughout his recovery process, including traveling with his teammates to many road games.

Former Celtics forward Jeff Green and guards Marcus Smart and Jrue Holiday were also nominated for the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award. Maine native Duncan Robinson also earned recognition.

White was named a finalist for the NBA’s Sportsmanship Award, given to “the player who best represents the ideals of sportsmanship on the court.” White, who was playing as a No. 2 option for most of the season next to MVP candidate Jaylen Brown, has averaged 17.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. He has missed only four games this season.

Former Celtics center Al Horford was also a nominee.

Voting processes to decide who will win the end-of-season awards will include current NBA players.