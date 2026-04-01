Celtics depth and Bruins roster helping in dual playoff pushes

It's almost playoff time in the NBA and NHL. So it's time to talk about how the Celtics depth and Bruins bench will help this spring.

We'll start with the letter "G." G, as in Gang Green. G, as in Luka Garza. G, as in Gary Washburn. G, as in Guy. G, as in Gary's the guy in the clip up top, talking about Gang Green. Gary is the national NBA writer and columnist for the Boston Globe. He covers the Celtics and was kind enough to join the Toucher & Hardy show on Monday morning. WBZ TV's Dan Roche was in for Hardy. He joined Fred, Jon and Gary in breaking down what was a productive weekend for the Cs. They beat the Hawks on Friday night, and the Hornets on Sunday.

That second win is the interesting one. The Celtics took care of business against an improving Charlotte team, showing focus and depth even without key players like Jaylen Brown. Payton Pritchard continues to shine as a fearless scorer and one of the league’s best bargains. The team’s overall success continues to come from strong coaching and a deep bench. Despite injuries and constant lineup changes, Boston keeps rolling—and looks like a legit contender, to Washburn. That being said, teams like the New York Knicks in the East and the Denver Nuggets in the West could pose real playoff challenges.

From Celtics Depth to Bruins Roster

The Black & Gold are making a case for playoff action this spring as well. Boston currently holds the top Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. And they're only two points behind the Montreal Canadiens. This last stretch of games will prove to be critical, so we had one of the most trusted voices we know on to talk about how the team has been performing and what to expect. Fluto Shinzawa is a senior writer for The Athletic covering the Boston Bruins. He's always engaging and insightful, and he joined the show on Tuesday.

To echo Fluto's comments in the clip above, the Bruins have quietly built a playoff-caliber roster by winning big on trades. They've consistently turned low-cost moves into key contributors. Players like Viktor Arvidsson, Casey Mittelstadt, and Pavel Zacha have all outperformed expectations, while Boston has also been able to shed some questionable contracts at the right time. Outside of a possible overpay for Elias Lindholm, the front office has basically nailed every move.