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Mike Vrabel has made up his mind on Christian Gonzalez’s fifth-year option

Mike Vrabel is expecting the New England Patriots to pick up Christian Gonzalez’s fifth-year option, as extension talk looms.

Alex Barth
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 26: Christian Gonzalez #0 of the New England Patriots reacts during the fourth quarter of a game against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 26: Christian Gonzalez #0 of the New England Patriots reacts during the fourth quarter of a game against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

The New England Patriots have a big decision looming with cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who became eligible for a contract extension for the first time this offseason. They have a more immediate decision to make too, in regards to Gonzalez's fifth-year option.

NFL teams have until May 1 to decide on fifth-year options for players drafted in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. It's not uncommon for most of those decisions to happen just before the deadline, with just six teams picking up options so far.

Gonzalez isn't included on that list, but he likely will be soon. Asked about Gonzalez's fifth-year option on Monday, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters "if we haven’t picked it up, we should pick it up.”

Each fifth-year option value is predetermined by the player's position, with escalators for playing time and Pro Bowl selections. Gonzalez hit the third of potential four tiers, putting the value of his option at just over $18.1 million. That option would cover the 2027 season, as Gonzalez is entering the final concrete year of his rookie deal in 2026.

If and when the Patriots do officially pick up Gonzalez's fifth-year option, it would be the first time they do so for a player since Isaiah Wynn (2018 draft, 2022 offseason). Since the NFL introduced the fifth-year option for the 2011 NFL Draft class, the Patriots have only exercised it four times with Nate Solder (2011 draft), Chandler Jones (2012), and Dont'a Hightower (2012) joining Wynn.

However, getting Gonzalez's fifth-year option set isn't the ultimate goal - getting him a long-term contract extension is. Vrabel noted as much on Monday.

“We want to make sure that we draft extremely well, and then we identify the guys that we want to keep with us and that have earned long-term extensions with us, and Gonzo is certainly one of those players," Vrabel said, before adding, "but I can’t comment on the negotiations.”

Gonzalez's contract is going to be a big one. He's expected to reset the cornerback market, along with fellow 2023 draft pick Devon Witherspoon of the Seattle Seahawks. Trent McDuffie, who was drafted the year before Gonzalez and Witherspoon, already reset the market earlier this offseason when he signed a four-year, $124 million contract with the Los Angeles Rams.

Vrabel wasn't the only Patriots representative to talk about Gonzalez's contract status this weekend. Robert Kraft was asked about it too - you can find his answer here.

New England PatriotsPatriots Offseason News
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
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