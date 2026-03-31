Everything Mike Vrabel said about the Patriots’ draft strategy at NFL League meetings

With the 2026 NFL Draft less than a month away, teams across the league are getting busy putting the details of their draft plans together. On Tuesday morning New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel spoke to reporters at the NFL League meeting, and offered some insight into where things stand for the team.

One of the biggest draft questions when it relates to the Patriots right now is how the view the need to get an immediate impact out of their first-round pick, 31st overall. Is getting a player who will start right away in 2026 a must, or would they use it to add a guy to create a long-term answer at a spot that maybe isn't open right now (ex. right tackle).

"Best player available, hopefully," Vrabel said, when asked if the pick 'should be an immediate impact player.

He didn't take any options off the table, either. "Maybe we trade up. Maybe we trade out. I don't know," he continued. "I'm trying to bring the coach's perspective on a player and and the personnel side together to to bring the best person in there for our football team."

Vrabel also didn't rule out trading picks for a player. Asked generally how he feels about trading current or future draft picks to add a player to the roster, Vrabel sounded open to the idea.

"I mean compensation is compensation. You have to agree to something," Vrabel replied. "It's however you can come to an agreement with a team. I’ve never really looked at it as 'this year, next year, how good the draft is in three years.' Just try to come to an agreement. If you make a trade, you just want to come to an agreement that both teams feel like - that everybody’s happy."

That answer holds added weight as trade rumors continue to swirl about the Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown. Asked about Brown - who he coached with the Tennessee Titans - Vrabel gave a generic answer about the relationships he has with players in the league that he currently coaches and has coached in the past. On Monday, Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf said it's been "a long time" since the Patriots had conversations about Brown.

Asked about the state of the wide receiver room as it currently stands, Vrabel was complimentary of the players currently on the roster. He cited the versatility of free agent signing Romeo Doubs, and the potential for internal growth with 2023 draft pick DeMario Douglas and 2025 draft pick Kyle Williams. "There's a lot of guys that we're excited about," he concluded that answer.

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Second-year wideout Kyle Williams was one of the players cited by Mike Vrabel when discussing the Patriots' wide receiver room.

In terms of specific positions, one of Vrabel's more detailed answers was on tight ends, where the Patriots have 32-year-old Hunter Henry in the final year of his deal and free agent signing blocking tight end Julian Hill on the depth chart. He said he 'hopes' the team addresses the position, and highlighted fit when it comes to choosing a player.

"I love them. Give [me] nine of them. Bring as many tight ends as we can get," Vrabel said with a laugh before the question ended. "Just trying to find the right guy. There's different - some of them are receiving, some of them are more line of scrimmage, some of them are a little bit of both," he continued. "So I think we'll just try to come up with the one that fits us best and see where we can draft them." (Check out our preview of this year's tight end class here.)

Another under-the-radar position the Patriots could address? Quarterback. After releasing Joshua Dobbs the Patriots are down to just two QBs on their roster with Tommy DeVito set to back up Drake Maye.

"We need a third arm," Vrabel said. "Try to find a a young guy that we can develop and potentially add to the to the roster, whether that's on the 53 man roster or the practice squad." (Check out our preview of this year's tight end class here.)