Doc Rivers expected to be inducted in Basketball Hall of Fame

Oct 14, 2009; Hartford, CT, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Glenn Rivers watches from the sideline during the second quarter against the Toronto Raptors at the XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Doc Rivers will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Rivers was the Celtics head coach from 2004-2013, helping the franchise win its 17th Championship in 2008.

The 2026 Hall of Fame class also includes Amar'e Stoudemire, Candace Parker and Elena Delle Donne, per Charania.

Before joining the Celtics, Rivers began his head coaching career in 1999 with the Orlando Magic. His tenure started positively, leading the Magic to a 41-41 record en route to a Coach of the Year award in his first season. His success increased from there, making three consecutive playoff appearances before he was fired after a 1-10 start to the 2003-04 season.

During his nine seasons — his most with a single organization — with the Celtics, Rivers made two NBA Finals, posted a 416-305 record and a 59-47 mark in postseason games. Rivers was most scrutinized for his lack of postseason success outside of Boston, where he had Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen. After Boston traded Rivers for a 2015 first-round pick to the Clippers in 2013, he failed to reach a conference finals with Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan in the prime of their careers. He lost in the Western Conference semifinals with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George during the NBA's COVID-19 bubble in 2020.

Similar fates followed during Rivers' tenure with the 76ers, who lost in the conference semifinals in each of Rivers' three seasons with the organization. Joel Embiid was named the NBA MVP in 2023, a season that ended with a Game 7 loss to the Celtics to conclude Rivers' time with the 76ers.

After returning to broadcasting, Rivers stayed close to coaching. He was an informal consultant with the Bucks before being named their head coach in January 2024. Milwaukee will not make the playoffs in 2026, ending a nine-season streak of postseason appearances.