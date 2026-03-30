When Hard Knocks is coming to Patriots training camp

For the first since since the series debuted in 2001, the New England Patriots are slated to be featured on HBO's Hard Knocks training camp series. However, their season won't come this summer.

On Monday evening, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared that three NFL media announcements were made at the NFL League Meetings in Arizona. In addition to the return of Netflix's Quarterback series returning in July, the next two seasons of Hard Knocks now have teams. The Patriots will be featured in 2027 with the Seattle Seahawks - the team that beat them in the Super Bowl - getting the spotlight this upcoming summer.

Hard Knocks is a series that highlights different stories throughout one NFL team's training camp, offering a behind-the-scenes look. Hour-long episodes run weekly throughout camp.

At first there were stipulations for what teams could be featured (ex. if they have appeared on the show in the past 10 years, if they have a first-year head coach, or they reached the playoffs in either of the two preceding seasons). Teams could opt-out of participating in the show. However in recent years the NFL had trouble finding volunteers, so rules were relaxed. The league also can now compel teams to participate.

In large part because of those rules and the Patriots' dominant two-decade run when the show began, this will be the first time the Patriots are ever featured on Hard Knocks. This will complete HBO's trip around the AFC East in recent years with the Buffalo Bills featured in 2025, the New York Jets in 2023, and the Miami Dolphins featured in the in-season edition of the series in 2023. This year will also be Seattle's first time being featured. With that, it's the first time the defending Super Bowl champion will be featured.