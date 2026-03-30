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When Hard Knocks is coming to Patriots training camp

The New England Patriots will be featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks training camp series, but not until the 2027 season.

Alex Barth
Jul 28, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel leaves the practice fields after training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Jul 28, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel leaves the practice fields after training camp at Gillette Stadium.

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

For the first since since the series debuted in 2001, the New England Patriots are slated to be featured on HBO's Hard Knocks training camp series. However, their season won't come this summer.

On Monday evening, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared that three NFL media announcements were made at the NFL League Meetings in Arizona. In addition to the return of Netflix's Quarterback series returning in July, the next two seasons of Hard Knocks now have teams. The Patriots will be featured in 2027 with the Seattle Seahawks - the team that beat them in the Super Bowl - getting the spotlight this upcoming summer.

Hard Knocks is a series that highlights different stories throughout one NFL team's training camp, offering a behind-the-scenes look. Hour-long episodes run weekly throughout camp.

At first there were stipulations for what teams could be featured (ex. if they have appeared on the show in the past 10 years, if they have a first-year head coach, or they reached the playoffs in either of the two preceding seasons). Teams could opt-out of participating in the show. However in recent years the NFL had trouble finding volunteers, so rules were relaxed. The league also can now compel teams to participate.

In large part because of those rules and the Patriots' dominant two-decade run when the show began, this will be the first time the Patriots are ever featured on Hard Knocks. This will complete HBO's trip around the AFC East in recent years with the Buffalo Bills featured in 2025, the New York Jets in 2023, and the Miami Dolphins featured in the in-season edition of the series in 2023. This year will also be Seattle's first time being featured. With that, it's the first time the defending Super Bowl champion will be featured.

This is the second bit of upcoming Patriots training camp news to come out of the NFL League Meetings. Earlier in the day, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed his team will visit the Patriots for joint practices this summer.

New England PatriotsPatriots Offseason News
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
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