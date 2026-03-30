Sports Hub Underground: The Bruins are resilient and built for the playoffs

The Boston Bruins just showed a high level of resilience and mental toughness in their recent comeback wins on the road -- and with their style of play, are they built to make some noise in the playoffs?

Matt Dolloff and Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub discussed that and much more in the latest episode of the Sports Hub Underground podcast, which you can watch in the above video (audio-only version below). They touch on the B's comeback wins in Buffalo and Columbus and how they match up against other playoff contenders in the Eastern Conference. Other topics include the latest on James Hagens, Charlie McAvoy's chances to be considered for the Norris Trophy, and Bruce Cassidy's sudden firing in Las Vegas., among other things.

Video timestamps:

1:46 -- Discussing the Bruins' recent win streak and the playoff possibilities

23:48 -- Is Charlie McAvoy making a late push for Norris Trophy consideration?

38:28 -- James Hagens is off to a solid start in Providence and Don Sweeney personally went to watch him play. Is there a chance he still gets a late-season call-up?

45:19 -- The Bruins have a weird contract situation percolating with former seventh-round pick Andre Gasseau.

53:05 -- Reacting to the Golden Knights firing Bruce Cassidy and replacing him with John Tortorella.