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Patriots invite Michigan center to local pro day

New England could be interested in a Big Ten center come draft time.

Colin Kennedy

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Greg Crippen (51) against the Washington Huskies during the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots are reaching into the Big Ten for potential draft prospects, inviting Michigan center Greg Crippen to their local pro day, according to SI’s Ethan Hurwitz

Crippen is a Northborough, Massachusetts native, and played at Milton Academy before transferring to IMG Academy in Florida. 

The center played at Michigan for five years, starting in all 13 games as a graduate student. Crippen also appeared in nine games for the Wolverines’ 2023 National Championship team. He earned an All-Big Ten selection in 2025. 

Crippen measures in at 6-3 and 301 pounds, and has already participated in Michigan’s pro day. Prodraftscouting.com currently has Crippen ranked as the 25th center among prospects, making his a mid-to-late round possibility should he impress the Patriots.  

New England’s local pro day is set for April 7, and will feature mostly prospects from local schools. It makes Crippen’s appearance worth noting as one of interest for the Patriots.  

New England Patriots
Colin KennedyWriter
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