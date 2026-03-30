Patriots brass provides update on Drake Maye’s shoulder

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The last time Drake Maye took the field in Santa Clara for the Super Bowl, his injured right shoulder was a major topic of conversation surrounding his performance. As the NFL’s offseason program approaches, it appears that the shoulder won’t be playing a factor into Maye’s availability.

According to Patriots’ Executive VP of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf, the Patriots quarterback is “ready to go.”

Wolf appeared on “Up & Adams” on Monday morning with Kay Adams, and he believes that Maye will be a full participant in all of New England’s off-season activities.

“He’s fine, he’s ready to go,” Wolf said. “Focusing on getting some improvement in some of the areas that we identified, and expect him to be a full participant in the off-season program.”

The injury is one that didn’t seem to have Maye or anyone inside the Patriots facility overly concerned following February’s Super Bowl loss. The Patriots signal caller made it clear in the days after that he wouldn’t need any procedure to clean up the shoulder.

"Time is the best healer," Maye said. "I definitely just need time off. Nothing that needs anything to be done.

"My arm was feeling great all year. I don't think throwing was the [issue]. It's a case of having one hit in the AFC Championship Game that was unfortunate timing.”

If Maye’s appearance last week at a Charlotte Hornet’s game was any indication — where the quarterback was seen slinging passes into the stands — it appears that any issues regarding the shoulder have been cleared up.