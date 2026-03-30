Jayson Tatum named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Mar 29, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Boston Celtics forward/guard Jayson Tatum (0) stands on the court following the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images

Just over three weeks removed from returning from a torn Achilles, Jayson Tatum is back among the top of the East.

The Celtics superstar was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday. It’s the 13th time that Tatum has received the honor, and the seventh season in a row he has been named player of the week.

Last week, Tatum led the Celtics to a 3-0 record, including a signature win over the Thunder. In that stretch, Tatum averaged 25.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists.

Prior to Tatum’s injury, an award like this would typically be shrugged off as business as usual, but there is more meaning behind this one. It can be seen as rather remarkable that Tatum has gotten back to this level in the short amount of time that he’s been back.

Not to mention that just eight days ago Tatum was held scoreless in the first half in an uninspiring loss to Minnesota, but has seemingly found a groove ever since.