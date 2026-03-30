Celtics stars swap spots on latest injury report

Mar 25, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and forward Jayson Tatum (0) congratulate each other in the final seconds of the fourth quarter of their win over the Oklahoma City Thunder at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

As the Boston Celtics head down the home stretch of the regular season, and already have a postseason spot clinched, they continue to tinker with their injury report.

Coming off a win against the Hornets, Jayson Tatum will sit the second night of the back-to-back against Atlanta on Monday night as he continues to work his way back from his Achilles tear.

Tatum continues to look more comfortable, highlighted by his best performance since his return against the Hornets. The forward dropped 32 points in an impressive road win against one of the hottest teams in the NBA.

Tatum’s addition to the injury report is expected as it wasn’t thought that he would suit up in any back-to-backs throughout the remaining regular season slate. Monday will be the second game he has missed since returning on March 6.

Another interesting note is Jaylen Brown’s return to the lineup after missing the last two games with left Achilles tendonitis, which raised some alarms. Brown was completely removed from the injury report ahead of the matchup with the Hawks, which should be a good sign regarding any major concern with his Achilles.

Any injury that has to do with the Achilles should be a cause for concern considering the recent uptick in Achilles tears across the league, but it does appear that Brown’s isn’t one that will linger.