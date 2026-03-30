LISTEN LIVE

Casey Mittelstadt pushes as The Peterson School’s Hardest Working Player of the Week

Bruins winger Casey Mittelstadt is The Peterson School’s Hardest Working Player of the Week for the week ending Mar. 29.

Ty Anderson
Mar 25, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; Boston Bruins center Casey Mittelstadt (11) reacts after scoring a goal during the third period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

Mar 25, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; Boston Bruins center Casey Mittelstadt (11) reacts after scoring a goal during the third period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

It's been one whirlwind of a year for the Bruins' Casey Mittelstadt.

Dumped on Boston by the Avalanche, and going through some early growing pains under Marco Sturm, it was fair to wonder what exactly the endgame between the B's and Mittelstadt was going to be. But Mittelstadt has since found his home with the club on their upstar second line, with his latest effort enough to earn him our nod as The Peterson School's Hardest Working Player of the Week.

On the ice for four games this week, Mittelstadt put together a week that featured one goal and four points, with his goal in Buffalo coming as the comeback goal the Bruins needed to set the stage for what was ultimately an overtime win.

The goal went beyond just helping the Bruins get a key two points against Buffalo. It was also a direct response to what was a disastrous showing against the woeful Maple Leafs the night before. These responses matter, and to see it come from a player who's at times fallen into slumps that hinder his confidence, was big.

"A huge bounce-back win against a really good team," Mittelstadt, originally a top-10 pick by Buffalo, said of the Bruins' win over the Sabres. "Obviously, they’re playing really well. We had to play hard and fight hard for it. But we got it done.”

The future is uncertain for a player like Mittelstadt. Especially when you realize that the Bruins are playing him out of his natural position and have more young talent coming through their pipeline. But right now, there's no doubt that Mittelstadt has bought in to what the Bruins are selling, and that they're a better team for it.

The Hardest Working Player of the Week is sponsored by The Peterson School. The Peterson School is now enrolling for their spring semester in Woburn, Westwood, Worcester, and Haverhill. To learn more, visit petersonschool.com

Boston BruinsCasey Mittelstadt
Ty AndersonEditor
Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.
Related Stories
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 05: Pavel Zacha #18 of the Boston Bruins and Luke Glendening #41 of the Philadelphia Flyers face off in the first period of a game at Xfinity Mobile Arena on April 05, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
NHLBruins’ playoff chances get boost despite overtime loss to FlyersMatt Dolloff
Mar 17, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Boston Bruins center Pavel Zacha (18) looks on against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images
NHLPavel Zacha is The Peterson School’s Hardest Working Player of the WeekTy Anderson
Apr 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Christian Dvorak (22) attempts to deflect a shot against Boston Bruins goalie Joonas Korpisalo (70) in the third period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
NHL3 Stars: Korpisalo helps Bruins earn point vs. FlyersTy Anderson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect