Bruins officially add UConn standout to the mix

Feb 25, 2025; Storrs, CT, USA; UConn head coach Mike Cavanaugh talks to his team from the bench as they take on Boston University at Toscano Family Ice Forum. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Bruins must've liked what they saw from an improbable Hockey East championship showdown between Merrimack and UConn earlier this month.

That's because one day after signing Merrimack netminder Max Lundgren to an entry-level deal, the Bruins have now added a player from the UConn side of things, with forward Ryan Tattle signed to a contract.

Tattle's contract, which (like Lundgren's deal) will begin during the 2026-27 season, will be an AHL contract, according to the P-Bruins general manager Evan Gold.

The 24-year-old Tattle is coming off a 2025-26 season that saw him put 13 tallies in the net, while also leading the Huskies in both assists (19) and points (32), in 38 games played. Tattle, who wore an 'A' for the Huskies as voted on by his teammates, also made sure to go down swinging in UConn's Hockey East championship game defeat, with six of the Huskies' 50 shots in the losing effort.

The 2025-26 season marked Tattle’s second straight 32-point campaign for the Huskies, while the 5-foot-10, 180-pound forward totaled 35 goals and 77 points in 124 games with UConn from 2022 through 2026.

Prior to playing at UConn, Tattle spent four years with BCHL Coquitlam, where he totaled 34 goals and 89 points in 88 games for the Express over four seasons.

With Tattle's contract being an AHL contract, the versatile forward would be ineligible for an NHL recall. But that can all change with an NHL contract signing, which the Bruins have shown a willingness to do should the player prove worthy of that 'upgrade' on the contract front. Justin Brazeau is the club's most recent example of that strategy and 'reward' for a player who puts in the work to their liking, while Kevan Miller is the club's most notable success story on this front.