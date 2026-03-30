Bruins dramatically boost playoff chances after sweeping back-to-back

The Boston Bruins can taste the playoffs.

A wild card spot, at a minimum, is there for the taking for the B's, after they won both games of a tough back-to-back weekend slate. It was a tale of two games: they controlled the majority of the action in a complete 60-minute effort against the Minnesota Wild, then followed that up by overcoming an ugly first period and 3-0 deficit to force overtime and snatch the extra point away from the Columbus Blue Jackets. In totality, the B's picked up three points of ground on the Jackets, who went 0-1-1 in their own back-to-back.

It's still Boston and Columbus in the first two wild card seeds, but after a massive pair of wins over the weekend, the Bruins are in the driver's seat over the competition for their spot. Entering Monday, they hold a four-point lead over the Blue Jackets with the same amount of games remaining, and a six-point lead over the Senators, Red Wings, and Flyers, who all have a game in hand. And the analytics are firmly on the Bruins' side: according to MoneyPuck.com and HockeyStats.com, their playoff odds are now 90.9% and 89%, respectively. And Columbus even has a harder remaining schedule, based on the data at Tankathon, while Philly and Ottawa aren't far behind.

Of the five wild card contenders, the Red Wings have easily the easiest remaining schedule, but the lowest odds to make the playoffs. In fact, the Sens have slightly better odds than the Blue Jackets entering Monday's action, despite being on the outside looking in at the moment.