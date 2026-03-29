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WATCH: James Hagens scores 1st goal as pro

James Hagens found the back of the net in his second game for the P-Bruins.

Ty Anderson
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: James Hagens walks to the stage after being drafted by the Boston Bruins with the number seven overall pick during the first round of the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft at the Peacock Theater on June 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 27: James Hagens walks to the stage after being drafted by the Boston Bruins with the number seven overall pick during the first round of the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft at the Peacock Theater on June 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

It may have been a rather uneventful pro debut for James Hagens this past Wednesday, but Hagens was not going to be quiet for two games in a row.

Instead, Hagens decided to make his second game in Providence count, and found the back of the net for the first goal of his pro career. The goal, which came on the man advantage, was a downright sweet one-time smash.

The goal was the lone point of the night for Hagens in what finished as a 6-4 victory for the P-Bruins over the Bridgeport Islanders.

It was not Hagens' only action of the night, however, as the first-week pro was also involved in a skirmish early in the contest. The P-Bruins got the message clearly, though, as they immediately got involved and refused to let anybody take any sort of liberties with Boston's seventh overall pick from the 2025 NHL Draft.

One thing that's become clear through the 19-year-old first week down in Providence is that Hagens likes to shoot the puck, and isn't afraid to blast it on goal.

The P-Bruins are playing the Springfield Thunderbirds on Sunday.

Boston BruinsJames Hagens
Ty AndersonEditor
Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.
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