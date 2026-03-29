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Celtics give update on Jaylen Brown’s Achilles issue

The Boston Celtics’ latest injury report is a promising one for Jaylen Brown, as concerns remain over his Achilles tendon.

Matt Dolloff
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 20: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics drives past defender Javon Small #10 of the Memphis Grizzlies in the first half at FedExForum on March 20, 2026 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew A. Smith/Getty Images)
Matthew A. Smith/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics' latest injury report is a promising one for Jaylen Brown, as concerns remain over his Achilles tendon.

Brown was listed as questionable on Saturday's C's injury report for Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center, still with the "Left Achilles Tendinitis" that kept him out of Friday's 109-102 win over the Atlanta Hawks. Brown has not sat out consecutive games this season, and the last time he did was to rest for the final three games of 2024-25 before the playoffs.

Tatum is also listed as questionable for what the Celtics termed "Right Achilles Repair Management." Center Neemias Queta is questionable with a right thumb sprain, which he played through on Friday.

It's possible that the C's are looking at something of a "scheduled loss" on Sunday, if they're without both Tatum and Brown. The Hornets, meanwhile, have won seven of their last nine as they push toward making the playoffs for the first time since the 2015-16 campaign.

Boston Celticscharlotte hornetsJaylen Brown
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
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