Celtics give update on Jaylen Brown’s Achilles issue

The Boston Celtics' latest injury report is a promising one for Jaylen Brown, as concerns remain over his Achilles tendon.

Brown was listed as questionable on Saturday's C's injury report for Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center, still with the "Left Achilles Tendinitis" that kept him out of Friday's 109-102 win over the Atlanta Hawks. Brown has not sat out consecutive games this season, and the last time he did was to rest for the final three games of 2024-25 before the playoffs.

Tatum is also listed as questionable for what the Celtics termed "Right Achilles Repair Management." Center Neemias Queta is questionable with a right thumb sprain, which he played through on Friday.