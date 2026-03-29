Bruins add another goalie to organization

Feb 14, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Bruins logo during the game between the Dallas Stars and the Boston Bruins at American Airlines Center.

The Bruins officially found their next goalie project, with Merrimack College standout Max Lundgren signed to an entry-level deal, according to the team.

Lundgren's deal, which will begin in the 2026-27 season, is a one-year deal and will come with a $952,500 cap hit at the NHL level. Lundgren's deal being a one-year deal comes back to his age, as he is turning 24 years old next weekend.

In 39 games with MC this past season, Lundgren posted a 21-16-2 record, along with a 2.55 goals against average and .920 save percentage.

Lundgren’s 21 wins were tops among all Hockey East goaltenders, while his 1,134 saves led all NCAA goalies. Lundgren saved his best for last, too, as he came through with 49 saves in Merrimack’s Hockey East championship win over UConn. Lundgren also took home MVP honors for the Hockey East tourney.

Prior to his two-year stint with Merrimack, the 6-foot-5 Lundgren spent the 2022-23 season with Des Moines of the USHL, and spent the majority of his junior career developing in the Rogle BK system in Sweden.

The Bruins' desire to fortify their organizational depth in goal is nothing new, of course. It feels like the Bruins are always finding new low-risk, high-reward projects to bring into their goalie lab, and Lundgren is just the latest example. (And one has to wonder if Maine's Albin Boija, who attended development camp with the Bruins last summer, would've been an option for the Black and Gold had he decided not to return to Maine for his senior season earlier this month.)

But what makes Boston's signing of Lundgren an interesting one is that the club does have one of their goalie draft picks (Philip Svedeback) graduating from Providence College and looking to begin his pro career.

Svedeback, drafted by the Bruins with a fourth-round pick (No. 117 overall) in 2021, is coming off a 2025-26 season that featured an 8-6-2 record, along with a 2.32 goals against average and .918 save percentage, in 18 games for the Friars.

Overall, the 6-foot-3 Svedeback's four-year run at Providence included a 54-38-17 record and .908 save percentage in 113 games.