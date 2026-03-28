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3 Stars: Bruins second line stays productive in win over Wild

A look at the top Bruins performers from Saturday’s 6-3 victory over Quinn Hughes and the Wild at TD Garden.

Ty Anderson
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 10: Mason Lohrei #6 of the Boston Bruins, center, celebrates with teammates Pavel Zacha #18, Viktor Arvidsson #71, Hampus Lindholm #27, and Casey Mittelstadt #11 after scoring a goal against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period at TD Garden on March 10, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Bruins defeat the Kings 2-1 in overtime. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MARCH 10: Mason Lohrei #6 of the Boston Bruins, center, celebrates with teammates Pavel Zacha #18, Viktor Arvidsson #71, Hampus Lindholm #27, and Casey Mittelstadt #11 after scoring a goal against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period at TD Garden on March 10, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Bruins defeat the Kings 2-1 in overtime. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Bruins gotta get to the playoffs first, of course.

But wins like the one the Bruins had on Saturday afternoon, especially on the heels of a great comeback win in Buffalo on Wednesday night, can't help but make you wonder just what this team could do this spring.

“It was a complete 60-minute effort. Every line brought something to the table; could be a fight, could be a goal, whatever," Bruins coach Marco Sturm said following the 6-3 victory. “That’s who we are. And that’s what I like most.”

Here's a look at the 985TheSportsHub.com 3 Stars of the game...

3rd Star: Viktor Arvidsson

Mar 28, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Viktor Arvidsson (71) skates with the puck during the third period against the Minnesota Wild at TD Garden. (Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images)

In what was yet another excellent showing on Boston’s second line, Arvidsson finished this contest with a goal, an assist, and a plus-3 rating.

With 21 goals on the season, Arvidsson is officially on his best goal-scoring run since potting 26 goals for the Kings back in 2022-23, and with this 21-goal season to date currently the fifth-best scoring season of his career. 

And for what it's worth, the Bruins are now 16-3-1 this year when Arvidsson scores.

2nd Star: David Pastrnak

Mar 28, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) gets set for a face-off during the third period against the Minnesota Wild at TD Garden. (Bob DeChiara/Imagn Images)

The train kept on rolling for the Bruins' David Pastrnak in this one, as Pastrnak pushed his point streak to 12 games behind a two-assist afternoon.

This was one of those games where it felt like Pastrnak really embraced the star-on-star nature of the showdown, and had a complete effort against the board. (He had one shift where he just completely shadowed Quinn Hughes throughout the Boston zone and really refused to let Hughes even sniff getting open.)

And No. 88 really should've had even more to show for his efforts in this contest, as he had an absolutely beautiful move for a near-goal on the Wild.

1st Star: Pavel Zacha

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 19: Pavel Zacha #18 of the Boston Bruins celebrates his goal at TD Garden on March 19, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Rich Gagnon/Getty Images)

Said it the other day and I'll say it again: Second-line center Pavel Zacha might be this team's low-key MVP. Obviously you have the dazzling play of Jeremy Swayman, the production of Pastrnak, and even Charlie McAvoy rising to the occasion down the stretch here. But Zacha has been as steady as they come, and Saturday was yet another example of that, with a 'quiet' two goals and plus-3 in 15:32 of action.

Zacha's March has been a delight for the Black and Gold, too, as the Czech-born center is now up to 11 goals and 18 points through 14 games this month. His 11 goals are tied for the most in the league this month, while his 18 points are the 12th-most.

Boston Bruinsdavid pastrnakPavel Zachaviktor arvidsson
Ty AndersonEditor
Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.
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