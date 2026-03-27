Revolution acquire forward Marcos Zambrano on loan from Real Salt Lake

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (March 27, 2026) – The New England Revolution announced that the club has acquired forward Marcos Zambrano on loan from Real Salt Lake through Dec. 31, 2026 in exchange for New England's natural third-round selection in the 2027 MLS SuperDraft. The transaction was completed prior to the close of the MLS Primary Transfer Window. New England will have the option to permanently acquire the player via trade and retain the right to terminate the loan at the open of the secondary window on July 13.

Zambrano, 21, arrives in New England after returning stateside last summer to join Real Salt Lake. The striker featured for MLS NEXT Pro side Real Monarchs, tallying five goals in nine appearances to close the 2025 campaign. Zambrano, who owns professional experience in both Portugal and the United States, spent two-and-a-half seasons overseas with Portuguese clubs Benfica B and Vitória Guimarães B.

The forward reunites with Revolution Head Coach Marko Mitrović, having played under New England's manager at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile. Zambrano appeared in all five tournament matches last fall, tallying one goal. Overall, Zambrano owns 27 youth caps for the United States Under-19 and Under-20 sides, scoring eight goals. Zambrano previously featured for his native Ecuador at the U-15 and U-17 levels.

"Marcos is a player whom I have thoroughly enjoyed working with over the past several years," Mitrović said. "He is a promising young American striker who has shown his ability at the youth international level. We are excited to see his continued development here in New England.”

A native of Guayaquil, Ecuador, Zambrano and his family moved to the United States in 2020. Zambrano and his younger brother, Matteo, joined the Philadelphia Union Academy. During his time with Philadelphia, Zambrano spent time with the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, Union 2, where he made his professional debut in late 2022 appearing in two matches, with one start.

The Revolution return to action on Saturday, April 4 to host CF Montréal at Gillette Stadium. The 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff airs live on Apple TV in both English, Spanish, and French. Listen to the club's local radio calls on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), Rumba 97.7 (Spanish), and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution acquires forward Marcos Zambrano on loan from Real Salt Lake through Dec. 31, 2026 in exchange for New England's natural third-round selection in the 2027 MLS SuperDraft, on March 27, 2026. New England will have the option to permanently acquire the player via trade and retain the right to terminate the loan at the open of the secondary window on July 13.