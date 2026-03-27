NBA looks to address tanking issue in upcoming meetings

May 12, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, US; Rolando Blackman of the Dallas Mavericks poses with Mark Tatum NBA Deputy Commissioner after winning the the first pick during the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery at McCormick Place.

The NBA seems to have a tanking problem, and commissioner Adam Silver is determined to fix it.

"Tanking" is a term used to refer to teams who deliberately make roster and in-game decisions in order to lose games to get a favorable draft pick.

"We're going to fix it, full stop" the NBA commissioner said following the Board of Governors meetings in New York.

"It has business implications, has basketball implications, has integrity, integrity, implications for the league."

Several steps have been taken to address non-competitive NBA teams including modifications to the NBA draft lottery and even fining teams deemed to be resting healthy stars.

What other options does the NBA have?

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the NBA will send three proposals geared towards anti-tanking measures to the Board of Governors. Shams outlined these proposals on social media:

1. Eighteen teams in draft lottery (seeds 7-15 in each conference) – flattened odds, with bottom 10 teams having an 8% chance, the remaining 20% odds distributed in decreasing order for 11 through 18, and and a lottery drawing for all 18 picks.

2. Twenty-two teams in lottery using 2-year record (seeds 7-15, plus the four playoff first round exits in both conferences). Lottery teams would reach a minimum win total floor in each season, such as 25 wins. If a team falls short of the floor, it gets slotted to meet the floor. Top 4 drawn as part of lottery, as is currently.

3. Eighteen teams in a "5 by 5" lottery – bottom 5 teams have equal odds for the top pick, with lottery formed for picks 1-5. Bottom 5 teams have a floor at 10; those that fall out of top 5 get sorted in a separate drawing.