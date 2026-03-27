Connecticut Huskies vs Michigan State Spartans: NCAA Sweet 16 odds, spread, and total

The No. 3-seeded Michigan State Spartans have been among the most dynamic, disciplined teams in the 2026 NCAA Tournament thus far. That form will be put to the test against the East Region's No. 2 seed UConn on Friday at 9:45 p.m. EST, when the Spartans and the Huskies meet in Capital One Arena.

UConn scored a curious 73-57 win over UCLA last Sunday to advance to the Sweet 16. The senior starting guard, Malachi Smith, was held to a single basket despite playing in more than 75% of the game. Junior starting guard Solo Ball went 0-of-5 from the field and was substituted out. Connecticut's captain Alex Karaban made up for the weak links with a shining hour in the big dance, netting a career-high 27 points with four treys, five rebounds, and 5-for-5 perfection at the stripe.

Michigan State may be in better shape to attack weaknesses than was No. 7-seeded UCLA, in spite of the Bruins having beaten the Spartans 88-84 in a Big Ten postseason clash. MSU used its 51-point second half of the conference battle to help establish a postseason identity as a second-half team, scoring another 47 points in the final 20 minutes of the Spartans' 92-67 tourney-debut triumph over NDSU.

Spread

Huskies -1.5 (-107)

Spartans +1.5 (-101)

Money line

Huskies -123

Spartans +114

Total

Over 135 (-105)

Under 135 (-106)

Note: The above data was collected on March 27, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Connecticut Huskies vs Michigan State Spartans Betting Trends

Connecticut is 3-4 all-time against MSU in men's basketball.

Totals have gone under in each of the previous five encounters.

Michigan State has a 10-game winning streak versus the Big East.

Connecticut Huskies vs Michigan State Spartans Injury Reports

Connecticut Huskies

Forward Jaylin Stewart is questionable with a lower-body injury.

Point guard Silas Demary Jr. is probable with an ankle sprain.

Michigan State Spartans

Guard Denham Wojcik is questionable with a torn labrum.

Guard Divine Ugochukwu is out with a foot injury.

Forward Kaleb Glenn is out with a knee injury.

Connecticut Huskies vs Michigan State Spartans Predictions and Picks

The UConn Huskies are getting healthier at the right moment. It didn't take long for point guard Silas Demary Jr. to make his return from an injury absence in UConn's second tourney win of the year. “Demary was subbed into the game after the first media timeout,” recapped Declan Walsh in the Connecticut Post, “grabbing a defensive rebound on his opening defensive possession” in the Huskies' decisive victory.

Michigan transfer Tarris Reed Jr. has been called the wild-card of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Reed's underwhelming first half against UCLA made UConn's supporters worry. But against an MSU squad that's got big man Carson Cooper patrolling the inside, Reed's power and Cooper's length could cancel each other out, leaving others to decide things on a weekend that could hail UConn's backcourt at 100%.