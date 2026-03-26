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Tom Brady says he recently looked into return to NFL

Brady said he recently inquired about a possible return to the NFL, but realized in his flag football game why he’s happily retired.

Ryan Garvin

Mar 21, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Founders FFC quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws ball against Logan Paul of Wildcats FFC during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tom Brady returning to the NFL? According to the man himself, it's something he has thought about--even asked about.

Brady's last appearance in the NFL was back in 2022 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys on Wild Card Weekend. He was 45 years old. Now, at age almost 49, the current Fox commentator and partial Las Vegas Raiders owner has reportedly looked into a return to pro football.

During an interview with CNBC, Brady was asked if he had looked into the rules around playing despite having ownership in a team.

"I actually have inquired," Brady said with a smile, "and they don't like that idea very much. I'm going to leave it at that."

Brady would also note he was "happily retired" and loved not getting hit during his flag football game last weekend. "That game re-confirmed to me that I'm very happy in my retirement."

Along with his flag football ambassador duties and color commentator responsibilities, Tom Brady's retirement from football has kept him busy. Card collecting retail chains, comedy roasts, and even fast food pizza commercials have kept Brady in the public eye years after his final snap.

Just last week, he tried to teach Jimmy Fallon how to throw a football.

Even if he had the time, would the NFL approve something as unprecedented as an active owner doubling as a player?

As it turns out, there is a path.

According to an NFL spokesperson, Brady would have to divest his percentage of ownership with the Las Vegas Raiders. There would also be salary cap issues to sort through.

Regardless of how serious his inquiry was, it doesn't sound like Brady will be coming out of retirement (again) any time soon.

New England PatriotsTom Brady
Ryan GarvinWriter
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