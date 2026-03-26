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Red Sox earn 3-0 shutout win over Reds on Opening Day

Boston rode a dominant pitching staff and clutch late hitting to victory on the road in Cincinnati.

Matt Dolloff
CINCINNATI, OHIO - MARCH 26: Aroldis Chapman #44 and Carlos Narvaez #75 of the Boston Red Sox share a hug after the final out of the 3-0 win ove the Cincinnati Reds on Opening Day at Great American Ball Park on March 26, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox are off to the kind of start they needed for 2026.

Garrett Crochet pitched six shutout innings and the bullpen did the rest, as the Sox waited out the Cincinnati Reds' pitching staff before scratching three late runs across in a 3-0 Opening Day win at Great American Ballpark. Ceddanne Rafaela drove in the game's first run in the top of the seventh inning for the only offense the Red Sox needed.

Crochet had allowed just one hit and one walk through his first five innings, before the Reds worked him into a bases-loaded jam with one out in the bottom of the sixth. The Red Sox ace responded by striking out the next two batters to get out of it unscathed. Crochet struck out a total of eight over his six scoreless frames. The bullpen combined for three more shutout innings while allowed just two baserunners, and closer Aroldis Chapman hurled a perfect 1-2-3 ninth for his first save of the season.

The Red Sox struggled over the first six innings of the game against Reds starter Andrew Abbott. It was when righty Pierce Johnson replaced the southpaw Abbott that the Red Sox finally got a spark. It came in the form of second baseman Marcelo Mayer, who didn't start due to the lefty-on-lefty matchup, cracking a leadoff double to set up Rafaela's clutch go-ahead RBI single.

Red Sox left fielder Roman Anthony batted leadoff and went 3-for-4 with a walk in his first career Opening Day start. The 21-year-old became the youngest Red Sox outfielder to start on Opening Day since Dwight Evans in 1973. Anthony, shortstop Trevor Story, and designated hitter Jarren Duran manufactured two insurance runs in the top of the ninth to supplement their dominant pitching.

Boston is going to need to win games on the mound, so it's hard to ask for a better start than Wednesday. Their offensive firepower falls off quickly through the lineup, but if they can get timely hitting from their key players, that should be enough to win a lot of games with this pitching staff.

Boston Red SoxCincinnati Reds
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
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