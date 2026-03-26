‘Everything But Basketball’ with Joe Mazzulla: ‘Inception,’ orcas, and more

Mar 20, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla reacts during the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla joined Zolak & Bertrand for his regular call on Thursday, and as has become a weekly tradition, the guys talk virtually no basketball whatsoever. Here's a quick recap of what they touched on in this week's "Everything But Basketball."

WWE with Derrick White

If you missed it, Joe Mazzulla and Derrick White received some attention while taking in Monday Night Raw at the TD Garden. Both were shown on the big screen which led to Mazzulla pummeling his point guard with some working shots.

"I was with my point guard [Derrick White]," Mazzulla told Zolak and Bertrand, "It was a cool moment because my dad brought me to [a live wrestling show] when I was a kid at the Providence Civic Center and then I got to bring the boys to be able to have that same experience. Great family time and great time with D-White."

Orcas

The guys have been discussing if an orca could eat a polar bear and Joe joined the discussion with his own orca facts.

"There is actually no record of an orca attacking a human in its own habitat," Mazzulla said. "They are one of the smartest mammals. Nothing better than an orca."

And why do orcas target their prey's liver?

"Just to get the vitamins."

Best whale movies

Do orcas deserve better film representation? Joe thinks so. "Free Willy is a top ten movie for me. They could do a remake but I thought the first two Free Willys were top notch movies."

Going to the zoo

"I enjoy going to Animal Kingdom. I think they do a great job of preservation and educating. We did that last summer, the kids love going there. Love it...learned about rhinos last time...big boys."

Season 2 of 'Paradise'

Movies and TV are always a hot topic with Joe Mazzulla during his Zolak and Bertrand appearances. How is Mazzulla feeling about season two of Paradise?

"I think it's great. Scary how realistic it could be one day. But I kinda like the idea of it. I like shows that give you the future and then they go back and say 'here's what was happening during that' and I like that."

Time travel

Would Joe Mazzulla prefer to travel ahead of back in time? Apparently, neither. Joe has a different approach.