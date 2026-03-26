3 Stars: David Pastrnak is ramping it up for Bruins

Mar 25, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) celebrates his goal with center Marat Khusnutdinov (92) during the first period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

The Bruins turned a near-disaster into a point — and then two points — Wednesday night in Buffalo. The importance of those points almost goes without saying this time of year, of course. But beyond the points, it was the way that Marco Sturm's Bruins responded that has everybody wondering just what kind of noise this team could bring to a potential playoff series should they qualify between now and Game 82.

Leading and then down in a span of 33 seconds in the third period, the Bruins rallied for a game-tying goal with six minutes remaining in regulation, and then stole this one with a game-winning overtime goal in the opening minute of the extra frame.

“Just a great effort," Sturm said following the win. "Obviously we’re very happy to grab those two points. Huge, huge points, but I even liked the response better.”

With the win, the Bruins bolstered their playoff odds in a major way, with the Black and Gold shooting up 10 percentage points up to 73 percent. (A loss, by the way, would've put the Bruins back towards coin flip territory at around 50 percent.)

The Bruins also gained a little bit of comfort in the standings as a whole, with the club now three points clear of ninth place in the conference.

Here's a look at the 985TheSportsHub.com 3 Stars of the game...

3rd Star: Casey Mittelstadt

Mar 25, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; Bruins center Casey Mittelstadt (11) reacts after scoring a goal during the third period against the Sabres at KeyBank Center. (Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images)

By now, the belief is obviously through the roof when it comes to Boston's second line of Casey Mittelstadt, Viktor Arvidsson, and Pavel Zacha. And it feels like every night, there's a new member of that line playing hero for the B's. On this night, it was the ex-Sabre Mittelstadt who made sure Boston didn't leave Buffalo empty handed thanks to a game-tying goal with six minutes left in the third period of play.

Poetic, baby.

No, beyond the obvious link of Mittelstadt being a former Sabre, it's been downright impressive to see the way that Sturm has gotten Mittelstadt to thrive while playing away from his natural center position. And after Mittelstadt's first full season in Boston began on a rather questionable note following a rough preseason effort and an early-season healthy scratching that had you wondering what was next.

You know, one thing that I really think changed this discussion for Mittelstadt was Boston's Black Friday loss to the Rangers. Now, let's make no mistake about it: The Bruins got their ass beat in that game. But Mittelstadt jumped back into the lineup, and without a full practice and at clearly less than 100 percent, because the Bruins needed it following last scratches to both Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak. It may not meant a lot in the moment, but it showed everybody that Mittelstadt was willing to battle for this team. There's been no doubt about his effort and heart since then.

2nd Star: Pavel Zacha

Mar 17, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Pavel Zacha (18) looks on during play. (David Kirouac/Imagn Images)

If you had a 'Steady Eddie' award for the Bruins this season, Pavel Zacha would have to be a favorite for it. It just feels like this guy has been value-add for the Black and Gold almost every single night, and Wednesday was yet another strong night.

Deployed for 14:33 of time on ice in this one, Zacha finished with a goal and an assist, including the game-winning goal in overtime. But It was an all-around stat-stuffing kind of night for the 28-year-old Zacha, who also added three hits and posted wins in 10 of his 18 battles at the dot by the night's end.

The Bruins also dominated the puck whenever Zacha was out there, as Boston controlled shot attempts by a 16-6 mark with Zacha on the ice at even strength.

With his two-point outing, Zacha is now up to 54 points on the year, putting him just five points from matching his career-high (59 in 2023-24), and with 10 games to go.

1st Star: David Pastrnak

Mar 25, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) waits for the face-off during the third period against the Sabres at KeyBank Center. (Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images)

With every point mattering more than the one that came before, Sturm and the Bruins are asking David Pastrnak to be their engine. And the good news for the B's right now is that Pastrnak is looking like a man on a mission for these Bruins.

In what was yet another strong outing as their driver, Pastrnak finished Wednesday's win with a goal and three points, and is now up to seven goals and 18 points over what's been an 11-game point streak for Boston's top weapon.