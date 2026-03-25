James Hagens held off scoresheet in Providence debut

Bruins fans hoping for an immediate explosion from top prospect James Hagens in Providence will have to wait.

Hagens was held without a point in his AHL debut for Providence against the Springfield Thunderbirds on Wednesday night, a game the P-Bruins won 2-1 on the road at the MassMutual Center. Hagens did manage to make three shots on goal in the victory, playing on the team's top line with center Patrick Brown and right wing Matej Blumel.

The Bruins recently signed Hagens to an amateur tryout agreement (ATO) with Providence, shortly after Boston College's season ended. GM Don Sweeney described the move as "a great opportunity for (Hagens) to get immediate experience at the professional level in Providence and continue his development, while keeping all options open.” Sweeney is also hoping that Hagens can round out his game, giving no indication that he could accomplish that enough to sign his entry-level contract for a late-season call to the NHL.

"The details, and especially this time of year, the space is limited and the stakes are higher, [so] you gotta be a more complete player," Sweeney told reporters Tuesday. "Offensively, he’s gifted with the puck. And teaching and being invested in details off puck, are habits and details that can be acquired if the player is willing to do that.”

It doesn't sound like Sweeney is in any hurry to sign Hagens to Boston and put a spoked 'B' on him. If the top prospect can produce enough to outscore his limitations, a scenario Sweeney has described in so many words, perhaps the Bruins make a surprise move. For now, fans will have to settle for clips of Hagens taking the ice for his first professional game action.