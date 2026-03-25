Bruins’ Sweeney explains why James Hagens is beginning career with P-Bruins

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 27: James Hagens poses for a portrait after being drafted by the Boston Bruins with the seventh overall pick during the first round of the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE on June 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

In the AHL on an amateur tryout agreement, and following a Monday practice in Providence, Bruins prospect James Hagens will begin his professional career Wednesday night when the P-Bruins take on the Thunderbirds out in Springfield.

But, as many have wondered, why Providence instead of Boston?

"He's excited to be able to play right away and this presents that opportunity right away," Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said ahead of Tuesday's game at TD Garden. "And then we just get to explore options as that goes along. It's a big step coming from college and [going to the AHL] allows him to step right in the lineup."

The seventh overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, the 19-year-old's jump to the pro game comes after Hagens led Hockey East skaters in scoring, with 23 goals and 47 points, in 34 games as a sophomore at Boston College. Hagens was also named a finalist for Hockey East Player of the Year honors, and is a top-10 finalist for the 2026 Hobey Baker Award, awarded annually to college hockey's top player.

Playing more wing than center this season, Hagens' game is about pace, skating, and scoring. The Bruins, for what it's worth, have had a year-long revolving door on the left side of their third line. And the Black and Gold power play has certainly sputtered out of the break, having gone just 7-for-48 (14.6 percent, seventh-worst in the NHL) since the league returned from the Olympic break last month.

But before the Bruins make room for that on their roster, the focus for Hagens appears to be on improving the 'details' in his game.

“He’s bringing excitement to our lineup [with] the skill package that he has," Sweeney noted. "The things our development guys — Ben Smith, Adam [McQuaid], and Parker [MacKay], and the last little while working with the BC staff — have focused on [are] some off-puck details that need to translate to the NHL to have success in a winning environment. And those are things that take some time.”

The Bruins are refusing to put a games played timeline on Hagens and his time down in Providence, and are instead stressing the "details" part of his development.

“It’s off-puck details," Sweeney said when pressed on Hagens' needs for improvement. "Like [David Pastrnak], there’s a few players in this league who can outscore some deficiencies. But the details, and especially this time of year, the space is limited and the stakes are higher, [so] you gotta be a more complete player. Offensively, he’s gifted with the puck. And teaching and being invested in details off puck, are habits and details that can be acquired if the player is willing to do that.”

This is a familiar refrain from the Bruins involving a young, skilled forward. And while it's not surprising, it does feel worth noting that the Bruins were 'credited' with 28 giveaways in Tuesday's loss to the Maple Leafs. The team is also averaging the fourth-most giveaways (15.56) per game this season entering Wednesday's game in Buffalo. In other words, this is already one of the Bruins' biggest problems without Hagens, which can either hurt or help Sweeney's argument depending on how you view the situation in comparison to what the Bruins need right now in a playoff race.

Hagens, meanwhile, is taking the start to his pro career in stride, and is eager to show the Bruins that he's willing to work his way to the NHL.