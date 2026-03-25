Celtics sign Charles Bassey to second 10-day contract

Dec 21, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Charles Bassey (28) dunks against the Portland Trail Blazers in front of guard Stephon Castle (5) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The Celtics are continuing to tinker with the end of their bench, and it appears they have taken a liking to Charles Bassey. Boston is re-signing Bassey to a second 10-day contract as it needed to add a man to keep its roster minimum of 14 players. The contract also allows the Cs to stay under the luxury tax.

The 25-year-old big man has only appeared in two games in the green and white this season, playing a combined four minutes in garbage time appearances.

Bassey was with the Celtics summer league team where he seemingly impressed the Boston brass. Last summer he averaged 15.3 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks while shooting over 70% from the floor.

This will be the last contract the Cs will give Bassey as it will look to convert Ron Harper Jr.’s two-way contract into a standard NBA deal. The move would make Harper Jr. eligible to appear in the postseason.