Report: Patriots had “preliminary” extension talks with Gonzalez at the Combine

The Patriots and Christian Gonzalez have had “preliminary conversations” about a contract extension while at the NFL Combine, according to Henry McKenna of Fox Sports.

Gonzalez is entering his fourth NFL season, making him eligible to sign a rookie contract extension with the Patriots. After missing the first three games of 2025 with a hamstring injury he suffered during preseason camp, Gonzalez had a career year to help his team reach Super Bowl 60. Gonzalez’ 75.0 PFF grade was 14th in the regular season, jumping to an 86.8 grade in the postseason.

The Patriots have been criticized for waiting too long to sign Gonzalez, whose price tag appears to increase as other defensive backs are signed to contracts. Trent McDuffie signed a four-year, $124 million contract — with $100 million guaranteed at signing — with the Rams, becoming the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history to reset the position's market. Devon Witherspoon, who was taken 12 picks higher than Gonzalez in the 2023 NFL Draft, is also eligible for an extension with Seattle.