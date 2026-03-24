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WATCH: James Hagens takes the ice for Providence Bruins

Hagens took the ice for the first time with the Providence Bruins on Tuesday morning. Check out some of his practice highlights.

Matt Dolloff
Feb 28, 2025; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Boston College forward James Hagens (10) shoots the puck against the University of New Hampshire Wildcats during the third period at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Eric Canha-Imagn Images

James Hagens is officially in the Bruins organization.

Unfortunately, for those hoping to see him in the NHL as soon as possible, Hagens is currently with the Providence Bruins, after Boston announced late Monday night that they'd signed Hagens to an amateur tryout agreement (commonly known as an ATO) instead of inking his entry-level deal. According to P-Bruins insider Mark Divver, Hagens practiced Tuesday morning on their first line at left wing with center Patrick Brown and right wing Matej Blumel. Hagens will wear No. 12 for Providence. He also led the post-practice stretch. It's lining up for him to make his professional debut on Wednesday night against the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Because of the machinations of pro contracts and Hagens' age, it's possible but highly unlikely that he returns to Boston College for his junior year now that he's about to suit up in the AHL. League rules also dictate that Hagens will burn the first year of his entry-level contract at signing. So, Boston GM Don Sweeney ostensibly wants a chance to make absolutely sure that Hagens is ready for the NHL and that the 19-year-old can help the team now/soon as they make their final push to remain in a playoff spot.

Otherwise, the B's also have the option of simply waiting until next year to sign him and get him a proper full season complete with training camps. That move could come with considerably more risk, both for this season's playoff push and in the long-term relationship with Hagens and his camp. But the ATO, as Sweeney said in the team's official news release, keeps all options on the table.

Anyway, you were promised videos of Hagens in a (Providence) Bruins uniform. So here they are, thanks to the B's and some of the reporters that trekked down their to get a glimpse at Hagens in practice.

For now, Boston fans will have to wait to get their first look at Hagens wearing a spoked 'B'. And we'll all have to hope that the whole situation works itself out and this doesn't become contentious. This is relatively uncharted territory for Sweeney, to be dealing with a top-10 draft pick who doesn't appear to need much seasoning in the minors, if any, and wants to go straight to the top level. He may need to adjust his typical, patient approach with this particular prospect. Plenty of time to figure that out and see how it goes.

In the meantime, you can check out the newest Sports Hub Underground podcast, where we break down the whole thing and what it means for the team and Hagens, both now and in the future.

Next: Bruins prospect James Hagens win Hockey East scoring title

Boston BruinsJames Hagensprovidence bruins
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
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