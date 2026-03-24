Connelly Early earns early opportunity for Red Sox
Connelly Early will receive an early start this season for the Red Sox, paving the way for him to prove himself at the big-league level.
Connelly Early will start for the Red Sox in Cincinnati, according to Chris Cotillo. It’s a positive sign that he will make their active roster as final decisions are made ahead of Opening Day.
Johan Oviedo will be used as a bullpen option before the Red Sox reevaluate the situation in two weeks. It’s important to note that Early did not beat out Oviedo, but rather a decision about what the Red Sox feel they need on their roster, per Cotillo.
Early will start in the third game of the season, according to Cotillo’s report.
Another key consideration regarding Boston’s decision to add Early to its roster at the outset of the season. It is possible that Early will be sent back to the minors throughout the season to avoid accruing a year of service time, which is counted if a player is on the roster for 172 days.
Early had four starts with the Red Sox in 2025, allowing 17 hits in 19.1 innings with five earned runs and 29 strikeouts. He made his debut on Sept. 9, 2025, against the Athletics, striking out 11 batters through five innings in a 6-0 win.