Connelly Early earns early opportunity for Red Sox

Oct 2, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Connelly Early (71) throws to the plate in the first inning against the New York Yankees during game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Connelly Early will start for the Red Sox in Cincinnati, according to Chris Cotillo. It’s a positive sign that he will make their active roster as final decisions are made ahead of Opening Day.

Johan Oviedo will be used as a bullpen option before the Red Sox reevaluate the situation in two weeks. It’s important to note that Early did not beat out Oviedo, but rather a decision about what the Red Sox feel they need on their roster, per Cotillo.

Early will start in the third game of the season, according to Cotillo’s report.

Another key consideration regarding Boston’s decision to add Early to its roster at the outset of the season. It is possible that Early will be sent back to the minors throughout the season to avoid accruing a year of service time, which is counted if a player is on the roster for 172 days.