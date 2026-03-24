3 Stars: Jeremy Swayman gets stranded by Bruins in loss to Leafs

Mar 24, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA;Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Matias MacCelli (63) tries to get to a loose puck in the crease of Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Looking at the schedule, as well as the playoff race surrounding them, things are about to get awfully difficult for Marco Sturm and the Bruins.

Perhaps that's why Tuesday's 4-2 letdown loss to the Maple Leafs left the Bruins seemingly beyond frustrated. Perhaps even at the absolute height of frustration in a season that's certainly had its share of low lows, which is saying something.

"That was one of the biggest or probably the most frustrating night I’ve been with this group," Sturm admitted following the loss. "It should be a big spark, and we didn’t have anything. And that’s the most frustrating point. Look at our record. I think it’s pretty damn good. We’re proud of our work ethic, it’s just today, it really sucked.”

Here's a look at the 985TheSportsHub.com 3 Stars of the game...

3rd Star: Anthony Stolarz

Mar 24, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) reaches for a rebound in front of Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz (41) at TD Garden.(Winslow Townson-Imagn Images)

With just 20 shots on goal, the Bruins did not test Maple Leafs netminder Anthony Stolarz nearly enough in this contest. The Bruins even went the final eight and a half minutes of the second period without landing a shot on Stolarz. Not. Good. Enough.

At the same time, however, Stolarz made his share of big-time stops on Boston to stifle the Bruins and ultimately hold the club to just two goals by the night's end. He was exceptional on the kill for Toronto (the Leafs went 4-for-5 on the kill), and had a downright fantastic robbery on Morgan Geekie on his way to the victory.

2nd Star: Jeremy Swayman

Mar 24, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Maple Leafs center Dakota Joshua (81) looks for a rebound in front of Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) at TD Garden. (Winslow Townson-Imagn Images)

Sturm had an epiphany of sorts following Tuesday's loss. For as good as the Bruins have been in terms of getting results and remaining in a playoff spot. Sturm summed it up best by saying that the club has been spoiled by their goaltending.

And even in what was a losing effort from Jeremy Swayman, he wasn't wrong.

According to Sturm, the Bruins allowed 12 (12!) odd-man rushes in Tuesday's game. The Bruins were also 'credited' with 28 giveaways, some of which came right in front of Swayman's net, no less. But Swayman, fresh off a 41-save performance over the weekend, kept the Bruins within striking distance throughout the night, and finished with saves on all but three of the 34 shots he faced in this one. Swayman also stopped eight of the 10 high-danger shots faced, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

Whether it's been Swayman's current run or the run Joonas Korpisalo gave the Bruins between the Christmas break and Olympic break, it's clear that the Bruins' goaltenders need some help from the skaters in front of them.

"Overall the whole day was a disappointment," Sturm said following the loss. "Swayman was pretty much the only guy. We didn’t bring it and we didn’t have it today. Overall, it was not good enough.”

1st Star: John Tavares

Mar 24, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) takes out Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) in the crease at TD Garden. (Winslow Townson-Imagn Images)

Life without Auston Matthews should be tough for the Maple Leafs. But if John Tavares plays like he did on Tuesday night, the Maple Leafs will be able to probably win a few more games than they'd anticipate (or even like given their situation).

Deployed for 19:30 of action, Tavares finished with three assists and 11 faceoff wins. Tavares also drew the five-minute boarding major called on Nikita Zadorov that ultimately allowed the Leafs to take the lead and then extend it in the third.