James Hagens to join AHL Bruins on amateur tryout agreement

Bruins prospect James Hagens will not begin his pro career in Boston.

Instead, the 19-year-old will report to Providence and skate with the P-Bruins after formally signing an amateur tryout agreement with the club late Monday night.

“We’re very excited to have James join the Bruins organization and take this next step,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said in a statement announcing the move. “James is an important part of our future, and this is a great opportunity for him to get immediate experience at the professional level in Providence and continue his development, while keeping all options open."

Boston's top prospect and the No. 7 overall pick from the 2025 NHL Draft, Hagens had been in limbo since Boston College's season-ending elimination in the semifinals of the Hockey East tournament last Friday night. The belief among many was that Hagens wanted to begin his career in the NHL, while the Bruins had a different view on his start. Ultimately, the Bruins' preference appears to have won out, with the Hagens ultimately relenting and agreeing to go to the P-Bruins (obviously).

So long as he is with Providence on the amateur tryout, Hagens will be ineligible to be recalled to the NHL and Boston Bruins. To be eligible for a recall, Hagens would have to sign his entry-level contract. There's no deadline on that. We're also in this new era or new unknown of NCAA eligibility, meaning that as far as we know, it is currently possible (even if unlikely) that Hagens could potentially return to Boston College next season for his junior season with the Eagles if he finishes the year on that ATO and does not sign his entry-level deal for whatever reason.

In other words, Sweeney wasn't playing when he said keeping all options open.

Hagens appeared in 34 games at Boston College this season as a sophomore, and led Hockey East skaters in scoring, with 23 goals and 47 points. Hagens was also named a finalist for Hockey East Player of the Year honors, and is a top-10 finalist for the 2026 Hobey Baker Award, awarded annually to college hockey's top player.