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Sports Hub Underground: Bruins, Hagens appear to be in staredown

Matt & Ty return with a fast-paced, quick-hitting new episode entirely on the James Hagens situation with the Boston Bruins.

Matt Dolloff/
Ty Anderson
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 9: James Hagens #10 of the Boston College Eagles celebrates with the Beanpot following their win against the Boston University Terriers after the NCAA championship game of the annual Beanpot Hockey Tournament at TD Garden on February 9, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Eagles won 6-2. (Photo by Rich Gagnon/Getty Images)
Rich Gagnon/Getty Images

Matt & Ty return with a fast-paced, quick-hitting new episode entirely on the James Hagens situation with the Boston Bruins. The guys go over Hagens' desire to straight into the NHL, the Bruins' possible thought process, and what it all means for the top prospect both now and in the future.

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Boston BruinsJames HagensSports Hub Underground
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
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