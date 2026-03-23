Red Sox send Nate Eaton to minors, create room for Andruw Monasterio to make team

Feb 26, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay RaysÕ Raynel Delgado (73) steals third base against Boston Red Sox infielder Andruw Monasterio (32) during the fifth inning at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Utility player Nate Eaton was optioned to minor league camp, according to the Red Sox. The move paves the way for shortstop Andruw Monasterio to make the big league roster, according to Chris Cotillo.

Monasterio arrived in Boston as part of the Red Sox’ trade that landed Caleb Durbin from the Brewers. Seeing action in all four infield spots and limited time in left field, Monasterio provides versatility as a backup option on Boston’s roster. Monasterio, who has played three seasons of big-league baseball, hit .270 in 68 games and 135 plate appearances in 2025. He had nine doubles, 16 RBI and a career-high four home runs.

Spring training allowed Monasterio to show off a .300 batting average in 47 plate appearances, including one homer and six RBI.

The Red Sox’ decision to add Monasterio to their roster is not a direct replacement for Eaton, who mainly plays outfield with some action in the infield. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is another utility man on the roster. The options with versatile backup options will allow Marcelo Mayer to focus on second base while finding another option at third base or shortstop, if needed.