Patriots make notable update to quarterback depth chart

The New England Patriots will have a new backup quarterback behind Drake Maye in 2026.

According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Patriots are "planning to" release QB Joshua Dobbs. Dobbs saw the field in only four games in the 2025 season as the next-in-line after Maye, and most of his playing time involved subbing in at the end of blowout wins. His most notable playing time came in Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans, when he briefly checked in while Maye was pulled to be evaluated for a possible concussion. He completed his only pass attempt, converting a third down to DeMario Douglas. Maye re-entered the game to finish the same drive, which the Patriots capped with a Rhamondre Stevenson touchdown run.

Since Rapoport worded his report as the Patriots "planning to release" Dobbs, this is likely one of those situations that the Pats essentially float this to the public and see if anyone would make a last-minute trade instead. But Rapoport added in a follow-up post that the Patriots have already had "trade conversations" involving Dobbs after re-signing 2025 third-stringer Tommy DeVito with a two-year deal.

DeVito is on the books for up to $2.3 million in salary and bonuses in 2026, $2M of which is guaranteed. Cutting Dobbs saves the Patriots $3.7M and creates only $1.05M in dead cap dollars (via Spotrac). All signs point to DeVito, who has eight career NFL starts and backup experience, taking over as Maye's second-in-command.

The Patriots will now need a new third-string QB, at a minimum, if only to run scout team stuff at practice and suit up as the emergency backup on Sundays. They may be best suited signing a veteran who's OK with that role to take that spot, since the room is still relatively young. DeVito is 27 years old, but with only two seasons of NFL game experience, he's hardly a veteran.