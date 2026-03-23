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Patriots make notable update to quarterback depth chart

Drake Maye will have a new backup quarterback in 2026 after the Pats decided to part ways with one of their veterans.

Matt Dolloff
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Joshua Dobbs #11 of the New England Patriots in action during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The New England Patriots will have a new backup quarterback behind Drake Maye in 2026.

According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Patriots are "planning to" release QB Joshua Dobbs. Dobbs saw the field in only four games in the 2025 season as the next-in-line after Maye, and most of his playing time involved subbing in at the end of blowout wins. His most notable playing time came in Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans, when he briefly checked in while Maye was pulled to be evaluated for a possible concussion. He completed his only pass attempt, converting a third down to DeMario Douglas. Maye re-entered the game to finish the same drive, which the Patriots capped with a Rhamondre Stevenson touchdown run.

Since Rapoport worded his report as the Patriots "planning to release" Dobbs, this is likely one of those situations that the Pats essentially float this to the public and see if anyone would make a last-minute trade instead. But Rapoport added in a follow-up post that the Patriots have already had "trade conversations" involving Dobbs after re-signing 2025 third-stringer Tommy DeVito with a two-year deal.

DeVito is on the books for up to $2.3 million in salary and bonuses in 2026, $2M of which is guaranteed. Cutting Dobbs saves the Patriots $3.7M and creates only $1.05M in dead cap dollars (via Spotrac). All signs point to DeVito, who has eight career NFL starts and backup experience, taking over as Maye's second-in-command.

The Patriots will now need a new third-string QB, at a minimum, if only to run scout team stuff at practice and suit up as the emergency backup on Sundays. They may be best suited signing a veteran who's OK with that role to take that spot, since the room is still relatively young. DeVito is 27 years old, but with only two seasons of NFL game experience, he's hardly a veteran.

Notable free-agent quarterbacks that may make sense include Brandon Allen, Brett Rypien, and Will Grier. They could also affirm their trust in DeVito as the backup by addressing that spot with a day-3 draft pick or undrafted free agent.

Next: Full coverage at the Patriots Offseason Hub

Drake MayeJoshua DobbsNew England PatriotsTommy DeVito
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
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