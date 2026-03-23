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Patriots add swing tackle with new signing

The New England Patriots are reportedly signing free agent offensive tackle James Hudson, who has experience at both tackle spots.

Alex Barth
Nov 12, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) celebrates a first down against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 12, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) celebrates a first down against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium.

Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots are making an addition to their offensive line room. On Monday afternoon, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the team has signed tackle James Hudson to a one-year deal.

Hudson, who is entering his age-27 season, comes to New England with five years of NFL experience. Drafted in the fourth round by the Cleveland Browns in 2021 he spent his first three seasons primarily at right tackle, but has played mostly on the left side the last two years. In total he's played in 60 NFL games making 19 starts.

After spending his first four NFL seasons in Cleveland, Hudson signed with the Giants last spring. He started the first two games of the season at left tackle for New York, while Andrew Thomas dealt with an injury. His only other snap of the season came in Week 18.

In New England Hudson projects to compete for a depth tackle spot. His swing tackle ability at 6-foot-5, 313 pounds brings value to a team that could be overhauling its tackle depth after Vederian Lowe left in free agency. Thayer Munford remains un-signed as well.

The only other tackles currently on the roster behind starters Will Campbell and Morgan Moses are Marcus Bryant, Sebastian Gutierrez, and Lorenz Metz. Caedan Wallace played tackle in college, but worked as a guard last year.

This leaves the Patriots' roster at 72 players on the 90-man limit. They'd already made a cut on Monday, moving on from backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs.

New England PatriotsNFL Free AgencyPatriots Offseason News
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
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