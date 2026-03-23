Max Shulga makes history for Celtics

Shortly after the Maine Celtics secured a 121-91 win, Max Shulga packed his bags and headed south on I-95. After his contract was converted to a standard deal on March 16, Shulga was assigned to a G League game while reporting for his duties on the Celtics later at night.

It was unlikely Shulga was going to receive substantial minutes for Boston on Sunday. After all, the Celtics’ rotation was mostly healthy, and Shulga had played 28 minutes in Maine. But as the Timberwolves pulled away from the Celtics in what became a 102-92 loss, Joe Mazzulla opted to allow Shulga to showcase his talents on the parquet floor.

The rookie took advantage of the opportunity.

Standing in the corner with 1:25 to play, Shulga received a pass from Baylor Scheierman. With a defender closing in, Shulga ripped the ball to his left to open a lane to the hoop. As he approached the basket, Shulga switched to his right hand to finish a difficult layup.

History was made.

Not only did Shulga score his first NBA points, but he became the first player in franchise history to score in an NBA and G League game on the same day, according to the organization. Shulga had four points and a rebound for the Celtics after he recorded 12 points, five rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes for the Maine Celtics.