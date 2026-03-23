Celtics legends Robert Parish, Cedric Maxwell on Toucher & Hardy

It's not often you get two Celtics legends on the show at the same time. But that's exactly what we got on Friday morning.

The show, by the way, is the Toucher & Hardy show. You can listen live weekdays from 6-10 a.m. We also stream live on YouTube. And if there's something you missed--or something you want to hear again--the Toucher & Hardy Podcast is available at your convenience, any time, right here. Regular listeners to the program know that, during the NBA season, we're joined by Cedric Maxwell. Cedric is the color analyst for the Boston Celtics right here on 98.5 the Sports Hub, your radio home for every Celtics game, all season long.

We reached out to Cedric earlier in the week to let him know he was going to be sharing his segment with a special guest this time around. Fellow Celtics legend Robert Parish is making the rounds promoting his new book; more on that later. The show figured, since the two were teammates in Boston for about half a decade, sharing NBA Championships in 1981 and 1984, the move would be to have them on together. So we did. And Toucher, Hardy, and Wallach just sat back and enjoyed the conversation, letting Max and The Chief steer the ship.

Celtics Legends

As you'll hear--and see--when you press play on the clip above, Cedric and Robert wasted no time in getting right into it. They've had a little practice as of late, as Max has been doing some of the media rounds with Parish as he promotes his new book. Robert even joined Cedric and Sean Grande in the booth earlier in the week during a Celtics broadcast. You can watch that clip below. The best part about the whole segment, however, is how the long-standing friendship between the two NBA stars shined through from the very beginning.

The Chief shared the story of a recent rumor that started circulating on Facebook. The rumor was that Max was in poor health and might not have much longer to live. When Parish heard this news, his reaction was: "it ruined my day." Not "I was worried about Cedric," mind you. Hearing that story and the others the two legends shared showed not only their deep friendship and care for one another, but that they weren't above busting each other's balls after all these years. It's a must-hear, must-see segment.

The Chief