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Jeremy Swayman is The Peterson School’s Hardest Working Player of the Week

Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman is The Peterson School’s Hardest Working Player of the Week for the week ending Mar. 22.

Ty Anderson

Mar 19, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) stops a shot by Winnipeg Jets center Gabriel Vilardi (13) during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Too many times this year, we've had to wonder just where the Bruins would be this season without the play of goaltender Jeremy Swayman.

And we mean that in the best way possible.

In what's quickly shaping up to be a Vezina-consideration worthy season from the Bruins netminder, Swayman put together yet another strong week for Boston, which was enough to earn him the nod as The Peterson School's Hardest Working Player of the Week for the week ending Mar. 22.

In the B's crease for three out of Boston's four games last week, Swayman posted a 2-0-1 record, and posted an otherworldly .939 save percentage with saves on 93 of 99 shots faced. Even in his lone loss of the week, Swayman gave the Bruins everything they could've hoped for, with the failures and misses coming at the other end of the rink compared to anything Swayman did in the Boston net.

But Swayman was undoubtedly at his best in what was ultimately Boston's most important game of the season to this point, with a 41-of-43 showing in the Black and Gold crease in a thrilling, 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

With the Bruins absolutely pummeled in their own zone in the third period, Swayman gave the Bruins a chance to win (and one they ultimately took advantage of) with a nearly perfect 22-of-23 line in the third period of play. Swayman also finished the night with a perfect 14-for-14 mark on high-danger shots faced, too!

By now, it feels clear that the Bruins will go as far as Swayman takes 'em, and right now, he's making it downright impossible for Bruins head coach Marco Sturm to take the net away from him with points at a premium.

The Hardest Working Player of the Week is sponsored by The Peterson School. The Peterson School is now enrolling for their spring semester in Woburn, Westwood, Worcester, and Haverhill. To learn more, visit petersonschool.com

Boston BruinsJeremy Swayman
Ty AndersonEditor
Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.
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