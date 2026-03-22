Revolution drop road match to St. Louis by 3-1 final

ST. LOUIS (March 21, 2026) – The New England Revolution (1-3-0, 3 pts.) fell to Western Conference foe St. Louis CITY SC (1-3-1, 4 pts.), 3-1, on Saturday night at Energizer Park. Defender Ilay Feingold opened his 2026 account with a first‑half strike, finishing a sequence created by attackers Luca Langoni and Carles Gil, with the latter recording his 100th assist for the club across all competitions. However, St. Louis CITY responded with two first‑half goals and added an 83rd‑minute tally to claim all three points.

New England struck first in the 14th minute of the team’s inaugural visit to Energizer Park. Gil sparked the play with a pass up the left flank to Langoni, who slipped a ball into the penalty area for Feingold to finish, marking the defender’s second straight match on the scoresheet.

Langoni collected his fourth helper across the last two matches, moving into a tie for the league lead, while Gil’s secondary assist pushed him past Sacha Kljestan for the fifth-most road assists in MLS history. The assist made Gil the first Revolution player with 100 assists in all competitions.

St. Louis pulled level in the 29th minute through Simon Becher, who drilled his close-range shot past a diving Matt Turner. In first-half stoppage time, Chris Durkin put the hosts in front, giving St. Louis a 2-1 advantage over New England heading into the break.

The Revolution’s best chance of the second half came in the 55th minute, when Gil unleashed a left‑footed strike on target, forcing St. Louis’ goalkeeper into a diving save. In search of an equalizer, Head Coach Marko Mitrović looked to five second-half substitutes in Griffin Yow, Leo Campana, Diego Fagundez, Peyton Miller, and Jackson Yueill. However, St. Louis found an insurance goal through Marcel Hartel in the 83rd minute, as he intercepted a pass and struck from long range.

In net for New England, Turner made three saves between the posts in his last start before departing for international duty with the U.S. Men's National Team for a pair of friendlies. Turner is one of several Revolution players called into duty during next week’s international window, alongside Campana (Ecuador), Dor Turgeman (Israel), Ethan Kohler (U.S. U-21), Brooklyn Raines (U.S. U-21), Eric Klein (U.S. U-20), and Cristiano Oliveira (U.S. U-18).

The Revolution are off next weekend during the international break and will return to action on Saturday, April 4 to host CF Montréal at Gillette Stadium. The 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff airs live on Apple TV in both English and Spanish. Listen to the club's local radio calls on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), Rumba 97.7 (Spanish), and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).