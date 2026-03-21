Jeremy Swayman carries Bruins to massive win over Red Wings

ST PAUL, MINNESOTA – DECEMBER 14: Jeremy Swayman #1 of the Boston Bruins looks on against the Minnesota Wild in the second period at Grand Casino Arena on December 14, 2025 in St Paul, Minnesota. The Wild defeated the Bruins 6-2. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Saturday night in Detroit was the most important game of the season for the Bruins.

Deadlocked with identical records and clinging to the final two playoff spots in the Eastern Conference, the loser of Saturday's game would see their playoff percentage (unofficially) drop by 20 percent. That was something that Bruins netminder Jeremy Swayman simply refused to let happen to the Black and Gold, though, as Swayman turned in a downright incredible performance in goal for a 4-2 victory.

In what was a bell-to-bell elite performance from the Boston netminder, Swayman finished with a 41-of-43 performance in the B's crease. Swayman, whose third period featured a nearly perfect 21 saves on 22 shots, also finished with saves on all 14 high-danger shots faced (according to NaturalStatTrick.com).

Following Alex DeBrincat’s go-ahead goal at the 4:06 mark of the third period, the Bruins responded with a goal from Elias Lindholm just 2:16 later. And back even, Nikita Zadorov activated and put a softie by the Wings’ John Gibson at the 9:42 mark of the third period for what ultimately held as the game-winning goal.

Clinging to their 3-2 lead late and with the Red Wings bearing down on them in search of the game-tying goal, the Bruins sealed the deal on the victory with a Marat Khusnutdinov empty-net goal with 1:52 remaining the game.

Prior to Boston's three-goal breakthrough in the third period, David Pastrnak blasted a power-play bomb through Gibson for his 28th goal of the season. The goal came on what was an extended 5-on-3 opportunity for the Bruins, and what was certainly a 'gotta have it' kind of situation for Marco Sturm's club.

On Boston's third line, Morgan Geekie broke through for what was a three-assist game. The three-point outing was Geekie's first since a three-point game in Boston's Stadium Series loss to the Lightning back on Feb. 1.

The win was also good for Boston's first regulation win on the road since Jan. 17.