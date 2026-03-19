Payton Tolle might force the Red Sox to admit they only care about his service time

Payton Tolle is making a strong case to start the 2026 season in Boston, if not in the fifth spot in the starting rotation. It may not matter.

The Red Sox are coming up on what should be a tough decision on the pitching staff, but to them it's probably an easy one, and not necessarily due to how their choices are performing on the mound. Johan Oviedo is, and has always been, the favorite to win the No. 5 spot in the rotation, and he's bolstered his own case with a 1.59 spring ERA in 11.1 innings. Connelly Early is also making it harder on management with a 2.25 ERA in four spring appearances. Tolle, meanwhile, has posted a 2.53 ERA in four games, but really opened eyes with his latest outing, hurling four shutout innings in his first spring start while striking out five and allowing only four baserunners.

Boston is thin on lefties to begin with, and Tolle fits the profile of a left-handed reliever better than Early. Tolle's competition for a lefty bullpen spot includes the likes of Jovani Moran and Danny Coulombe, the latter of which just renegotiated his contract due to an issue with his physical.

This is all to say that, if Tolle ends up demoted to Triple-A--and it's still likely that he will--it would lay bare the Red Sox' commitment to managing his service time, over fielding the best possible roster to push for a division title and a run toward the World Series.

It's not surprising in the slightest. Fans and media who like to play GM will defend it. And this one move may not be the difference between a playoff berth and an early exit. But as some of the Red Sox' former top prospects are on the verge of flourishing in the majors, and the American League pennant is there for the taking, they remain frustratingly focused on the long-term.

Red Sox insider Chris Cotillo laid it all out nicely in a recent column for MassLive. But essentially, it takes 172 days on a major league roster for a player to accrue a year of service time. Tolle and Early are both likely to start the season in the minors, and stay there for at least the minimum time needed to play the rest of 2026 in the majors without hitting that service time benchmark. The Red Sox appear focused on ensuring that they retain both pitchers under affordable team control for an extra year--a year that is far enough into the future (2032) that it's impossible to know how good the team will even be by that point.

This would've been an easy choice had Tolle and/or Early struggled in spring training. But it's become a much more interesting situation in light of them actually pitching well. This is not to say that either of them have emerged as clearly a better option than Oviedo, who avoided arbitration with a one-year, $1.5 million deal with Boston. But Tolle, in particular, makes so much sense to field in the majors as at least a middle relief option, that sending him down will make it annoyingly obvious where Craig Breslow's priorities really lie.

Stashing Tolle in Worcester for six weeks or so wouldn't necessarily torpedo the Red Sox' season, either. But one would think that they need to get off to a good start, as the Blue Jays and Yankees have higher PECOTA projections entering the season. The Red Sox, meanwhile, are projected for 83 wins, which isn't likely to be good enough to even make the playoffs. Making their 2026 bullpen potentially worse, so they can make sure they still have Tolle under contract in 2032, would be an aggravating development for a city that's starved for October success.

Maybe it all works out in the end, and Tolle comes up to the majors sometime in late May, and gives the pitching staff a lift. Tolle has the most upside of any left-handed relief option in the organization at the moment. Hell, the mountainous, mustachioed 23-year-old might even put a couple asses in the seats. By October, perhaps Breslow is vindicated on his decision.