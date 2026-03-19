Patriots 2026 NFL Draft Preview: Running backs

After multiple years of what were viewed as 'strong' running back classes in the NFL Draft, the position levels out a bit in 2026. This year's collection of talent is not what it's been few seasons, but there's still talent to be found for teams looking for a running back.

Will one of those teams be the New England Patriots? There's certainly a case to be made for the Patriots to add a running back somewhere this offseason. While Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson should return to the top of the depth chart there's no clear third running back on the roster following the release of Antonio Gibson. Right now, Lan Larison and Terrell Jennings project as the top players battling for that job in camp.

As last year showed with how regular injuries are at the position, that third running back can end up in the spotlight relatively quicky. This is a position where it's tougher to get by being 'thin' depth-wise. Even having a back on the practice squad that can be bumped up at a moment's notice can be a big boost.

That's not to say the Patriots need to target a running back at the top of the draft - there really aren't any for where they're picking anyway. But a developmental addition on Day 3 would help round out the room and add good competition for Terrell Jennings, Lan Larison, and Eljiah Mitchell for that third RB spot.

Who are the names to know? Let's take a look...

Top 100

Edward Finan-Imagn Images

For the most part, this draft does not have the volume of top-end running back talent we've seen in recent years. That being said we could see a running back go top 10 for the second year in a row and third time in four drafts, with Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love. Love rushed for 1,500 yards and scored 40 total touchdowns over the past two years, and looked all the part at the NFL Combine.

How long will the wait be until the next running back? It could be a bit. There's a chance it could be Love's college teammate Jadarian Price, who is a projected late second- or early third-round pick. That' the same range for Arkansas' Mike Washington after a stellar Combine. Washington is coming off of a 1,000-yard season in his lone year in the SEC, and a stellar Combine where he ran a 4.33 40 at 6-foot-1, 223 pounds.

Then there's a group of power backs in Emmett Johnson from Nebraska, Jonah Coleman from Washington, and Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen from Penn State who are projected late Day 2 or early Day 3 picks. All are likely out of the range of where the Patriots should consider taking a running back.

Early Day 3

Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

As we get into a more realistic range for the Patriots to take a running back let's remember what kind of players the Patriots are looking for at the position. Back at the Combine Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf was asked what he values when scouting running backs.

"I'm a big fan of guys that run hard, guys that can really hit the hole with force and burst through," Wolf told reporters. "I know there's a lot of different running styles, a lot of people that have different varying levels of success, but to me, the guys that can really attack the hole and put pressure on the defense are valuable."

Demond Claiborne, a projected mid-Day 3 pick, fits that description for this range of the draft. His speed and burst through the line of scrimmage are the highlight of his game, and he ran a 4.37-second 40 at the Combine back in March at 5-foot-10, 188 pounds. He doesn't have the size to match power with that speed but he'd be another home run hitter option for the offense. At Wake Forest he also had significant kick return experience - something the Patriots need.

If the Patriots want a player who plays with more pop, they could look to J'Mari Taylor. A highly-productive back at North Carolina Central before transferring to Virginia last year Taylor can deliver a blow getting through the line of scrimmage, although at times he tries to run around defenses more than through them. He's also a plus pass blocker.

Late Day 3

David Jensen/Getty Images

Highlighting the late Day 3 part of the board are two backs from National Champion Indiana in Roman Hemby and Kaelon Black. Both have similar running styles, Hemby at 6-foot, 207 and Black at 5-foot-9, 208. They're both powerful backs that quickly get downhill and are hard to tackle, but don't have the breakaway skillset at the second level to be big play threats. Hemby offers more three-down value both in terms of his pass blocking and receiving ability, but he won't be a third down specialist.

Le'Veon Moss from Texas A&M also fits that mold. He's 5-foot-11, 203 pounds and a punishing runner across the line of scrimmage. While not a breakaway threat, he earns hard-fought yardage regularly. However, he could end up falling due to injury concerns, and never played more than nine games in a season in college.

A late-round back who is a bit different but is a fun player to know is Desmond Reid from Pitt. He began his career at the FCS level, and found instant success in Pittsburgh in 2024 when he put up 1,545 all-purpose yards in 11 games, including 966 yards rushing. Listed at 5-foot-6, 174 pounds he's both fast and quick and a nuisance for defenders in the open field. However at that size there are durability questions with him at the next level, especially after injuries limited him last season.

A late-round back who stands out with a rare makeup is Adam Randall out of Clemson. Randall is a converted wide receiver, who is still making the technical adjustment to running back. He's got the size to take on second level defenders as a runner and blocker at 6-foot-3, 232 pounds, but he's a matchup player right now. Randall had a pre-draft meeting with the Patriots.

Randall isn't the only hybrid running back/receiver in this draft. Eli Heidenreich from Navy fits the same mold, having played both roles in Navy's option offense. At 6-foot, 198 he's build more like a traditional back, but has similar explosiveness having run a 4.44 40 with a 35.5-inch vertical.

UDFAs

Nate Billings/The Oklahoman/USA Today Network

We'll wrap it up with a few projected UDFA running backs to keep an eye on...

Jam Miller, Alabama: Well-rounded, physical runner but doesn't create much beyond what's given to him. Special teams upside at 5-foot-10, 209 pounds after running a 4.42 40.

Jaydn Ott, Oklahoma: Was a potential top-100 pick after the 2023 season, when he ran for over 1,300 yards and 12 touchdowns at Cal. However he has just 453 yards the last two years combined, after battling through an ankle injury in 2024 then failing to earn touches upon transferring to Oklahoma last year while still dealing with injuries. When right, Ott is an elusive runner who can make defenders miss in multiple ways and rip off big runs, but it's been a while since we've seen him be that player.

Kejon Owens, FIU: One of the most productive backs in college football in 2025. He averaged over 100 yards per game, his 6.3 yards per carry ranked fifth nationally among qualifying backs, and his 24 15-plus yards runs ranked second. At 5-foot-10, 210 pounds he also should have some upside as a kick returner.