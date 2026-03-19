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Revolution forward Dor Turgeman called up to Israel men’s national team

Turgeman will join Israel head coach Ran Ben Shimon’s squad for a friendly match against Georgia.

Sports Hub Staff
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 15: Dor Turgeman #11 of the New England Revolution celebrates after scoring a goal during the first half of the MLS match between New England Revolution and FC Cincinnati at Gillette Stadium on March 15, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Revolution forward Dor Turgeman has been selected for international duty by the Israel Men's National Team. Turgeman will join Head Coach Ran Ben Shimon's squad for a friendly match on Thursday, March 26 against Georgia (1 p.m. EST) at Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi.

Turgeman made his senior international debut for Israel in September 2023 in European Qualifying action against Romania. Last year, Turgeman earned regular call-ups for Israel collecting nine senior caps and scoring his second international goal on Nov. 16, 2025, in World Cup Qualifying action against Moldova. In total, he has started nine of his 16 senior appearances.

Turgeman, 22, was acquired by New England last August from Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv using the MLS U22 Initiative. After joining the team in September, Turgeman has etched his name into MLS history as just one of 10 players to score goals in each of his first three league appearances. Turgeman also became the ninth different Revolution player to score a goal in his club debut. So far this season, the forward has appeared in each of New England's first three matches, starting twice.

The Revolution hit the road on Saturday, March 21 to face St. Louis CITY SC at Energizer Park. The 8:30 p.m. ET kickoff airs live on Apple TV in both English and Spanish. Listen to the local radio calls on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM) and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

Note: Press release originally distributed by the New England Revolution.

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