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Bruins smoke Jets for big win at TD Garden

RECAP: The Bruins pushed their point streak to four games (2-0-2) with Thursday’s win over the Jets at TD Garden.

Ty Anderson

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MARCH 19: David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period with teammates Fraser Minten #93, Jonathan Aspirot #45, Marat Khusnutdinov #92 and Charlie McAvoy #73at the TD Garden on March 19, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Rich Gagnon/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** David Pastrnak;Fraser Minten;Charlie McAvoy;Marat Khusnutdinov;Jonathan Aspirot

After three straight overtime games, the Bruins were due for a nice and easy — as easy an NHL game in March can be, anyway — victory. One could argue that they've needed one of those since returning from the Olympic break, actually.

And Thursday night at TD Garden finally saw that come to be for the Black and Gold, as the Bruins cruised to a 6-1 victory over Connor Hellebuyck and the Jets.

The win extended Boston's point streak to four games (2-0-2), while the Bruins got goals from six different scorers on the way to two crucial points.

The Bruins got the party started with a goal from David Pastrnak at the 14:52 mark of the opening frame. The goal, which was Pastrnak's 27th marker of the season, began when Pastrnak smacked an attempted clear from Kyle Connor out of the ice and down to the ice, where he collected the puck and fired a shot through Hellebuyck. The reaction from Hellebuyck, who was under duress all period (and really all game) long, said it all as the goal held as the lone tally of the first.

The Bruins pushed their lead out to two and then three in the second period, though, with tallies from Lukas Reichel and Viktor Arvidsson. And in case a three-goal cushion wasn't enough, Pavel Zacha pushed the lead out to four with his 23rd goal of the season, and his eighth in the last eight games, just 3:15 into the third.

A Jonathan Toews power-play goal at the 5:38 mark of the third period put the Jets on the board, but the Bruins made sure it meant absolutely nothing with a pair of late goals from Fraser Minten and Jonathan Aspirot in a span of 2:26.

In goal, Jeremy Swayman finished with 23 saves on 24 shots for the win.

The Bruins will now head to Detroit for a gigantic head-to-head with the Red Wings this Saturday night, with both teams tied with 84 points on the season.

Boston Bruins
Ty AndersonEditor
Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.
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